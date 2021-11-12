Will be mandatory next flex-fuel engine- center; Know- How Much Alternative Fuels Like Ethanol Can Be Cheaper Than Petrol-Diesel Flex Fuel Engines to be made mandatory in upcoming days: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fuel engine- center; Know how cheaper alternative fuels like ethanol can be than petrol and diesel

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a light-hearted manner, “Don’t use petrol… you don’t need to agitate on rising fuel prices….”

Flex-fuel engines will be made mandatory in the coming days. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said this during a program on Thursday (November 11, 2021). He further emphasized the use of ethanol in vehicles as a cost-effective and pollution-free alternative to other fuels.

In a program organized by Mumbai-based Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, he mentioned the Russian technology through which the ‘calorific value’ of petrol and ethanol can be equalised. If this happens, all petrol pumps can be replaced with ethanol pumps. The Road Transport and Highways Minister said this while referring to western Maharashtra, which is a major sugarcane producing region. Let us inform that there are already three ethanol pumps in Pune.

The minister urged the state government to allow auto-rickshaws running on 100 per cent ethanol in western Maharashtra. Notably, the central government on Wednesday decided to remove sugarcane for blending in petrol for the marketing year 2021-22, starting December, as part of its target of achieving 20 per cent doping (adulterated level of ethanol with petrol) by 2025. Increased the price of ethanol by up to Rs 1.47 per litre.

Higher blending of ethanol in petrol will help India cut its oil import expenditure and will benefit sugarcane farmers as well as sugar mills. Referring to his recent meeting with representatives of automakers Kirloskar and Toyota, Gadkari said, “They have designed cars with flex (flexible) engines. Flex engine means in which 100% petrol or ethanol can be used. It is made according to Euro 6 norms. I am going to make flex engine mandatory.

Gadkari said mildly, “Don’t use petrol… you don’t need to agitate on rising fuel prices… (ethanol) price will be Rs 62 and it will be an import substitute and it will be cost-effective and Pollution free.

Emphasizing on the use of green technology for vehicles, Gadkari said that a green hydrogen car will be used in Delhi. Let us tell you that flex-fuel or flexible fuel- is an alternative fuel made from a combination of gasoline, methanol or ethanol.