Will BJP benefit from Narendra Modi’s decision to withdraw agriculture law? Learn

IANS-C Voter Snap Opinion Poll: According to the survey, more than 50 percent of the people claim that the agriculture law is beneficial for the farmers. However, 30.6 per cent claimed that these laws were not for the benefit of farmers.

The decision of the Modi government to announce the withdrawal of agricultural laws does not seem to be doing any harm on the face of the BJP and the government. These things have been said in the IANS-C Voter Snap Opinion Poll.

On November 19, PM Modi announced the withdrawal of all three new agricultural laws. After this, all kinds of speculations were being made that how much damage or benefit will this decision of the government hurt the face of BJP or PM Modi? Now in a survey conducted regarding this, 52 percent of the people have said that the PM has taken the right decision. This survey has been done within a few hours of the announcement of the repeal of the law.

According to the survey, more than 50 percent of the people claim that the agriculture law is beneficial for the farmers. However, 30.6 per cent claimed that these laws were not for the benefit of farmers. 40.7 per cent credited the government for repeal of agricultural laws, 22.4 per cent to the opposition and 37 per cent to the protesters.

Questions were also asked from people in this survey regarding PM Modi’s attitude towards farmers. In the survey, 58.6 percent citizens have said that PM Modi is actually a supporter of farmers. At the same time, 29 percent of the citizens said that they are anti-farmer. More importantly, over 50 per cent of the opposition voters consider Modi a pro-farmer.

According to the survey, when finally asked about the real motives behind the farmers’ movement, 56.7 per cent people said that the movement was to weaken the Modi-led NDA government. The public said that the plan was politically motivated. Whereas 35% of the people denied this claim.

The farmers have been agitating against these laws for almost a year. Hundreds of farmers have also died during this movement. Even after the decision to withdraw the law, the farmer is not ready to end the protest. Farmers say that the government should first cancel it legally and solve the other issues including MSP.