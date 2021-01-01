Will CBSE Announce Decision on Class 12 Board Exams Today? Here’s All You Need to Know

Will CBSE Announce Decision on Class 12 Board Exams Right now? Here’s All You Need to Know





New Delhi: As college students await CBSE to take a remaining choice on holding examinations, Union Training Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday interacted with training secretaries of various states to focus on the affect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the training sector with colleges and faculties closed for practically one 12 months now. The target of the assembly was to evaluate the COVID scenario, on-line training, and work round Nationwide Training Coverage 2020.

It's being speculated that the minister could take a name on the CBSE exams associated points after this assembly.

"I shall be nearly attending the assembly with State Training Secretaries on seventeenth Could, 2021… The target of the assembly is to evaluate the #COVID scenario, on-line training, and work round NEP," the training minister tweeted.

Training Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal can even meet with all of the Vice Chancellor’s of Central College nearly tomorrow to evaluate the net training in COVID19 Pandemic and Planning and Implementation of NEP-2020.

As well as to the present state-level committee shaped for the implementation of NEP, the training ministry has additionally shaped a nine-member district-level committee to look into the matter. The panel can even have representatives from the lecturers’ fraternity.