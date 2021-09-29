Will Court Address the New Britney Spears Documentaries?

bugging. spending restrictions. Failed attempts to hire your own lawyer.

In recent days, three new documentaries have revealed the extent to which stereotypes have controlled Britney Spears’ life for 13 years — and the extent to which she has tried to regain that control early on, without success.

For example, on Friday, The New York Times released “Controlling Britney Spears,” which detailed how Spears’ father and the security firm appointed to protect her ran an in-depth surveillance system that tracked her communications. used to monitor and secretly capture audio recordings from their bedrooms. .

Ms Spears’ attorney called for an investigation, writing in a court filing this week that her father had “crossed bottomless lines”, further supporting the need to suspend him as her mentor.

But will the court take up those issues specifically?

Early Tuesday, Netflix began streaming its own film, “Britney vs Spears,” which used confidential documents and interviews with people close to Ms Spears, including the legal system governing the singer’s life. But the description of the strong objections was given, as well tries to avoid it.