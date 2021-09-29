Will Court Address the New Britney Spears Documentaries?
bugging. spending restrictions. Failed attempts to hire your own lawyer.
In recent days, three new documentaries have revealed the extent to which stereotypes have controlled Britney Spears’ life for 13 years — and the extent to which she has tried to regain that control early on, without success.
For example, on Friday, The New York Times released “Controlling Britney Spears,” which detailed how Spears’ father and the security firm appointed to protect her ran an in-depth surveillance system that tracked her communications. used to monitor and secretly capture audio recordings from their bedrooms. .
Ms Spears’ attorney called for an investigation, writing in a court filing this week that her father had “crossed bottomless lines”, further supporting the need to suspend him as her mentor.
But will the court take up those issues specifically?
Early Tuesday, Netflix began streaming its own film, “Britney vs Spears,” which used confidential documents and interviews with people close to Ms Spears, including the legal system governing the singer’s life. But the description of the strong objections was given, as well tries to avoid it.
A third documentary, CNN’s “Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom,” aired Sunday, and included interviews with some of the singer’s friends and former employees. Dan George, who managed the promotional tour for Ms. Spears’ “Circus” album, says in the film that Ms. Spears “could only read Christian books” and “her phone was monitored.”
The Times documentary includes an interview with Alex Vlasov, a former employee of Black Box, a security firm that Mr Spears hired to protect Spears. Mr Vlasov, who worked as an executive assistant and operations and cyber security manager, said the firm would monitor Ms Spears’ communications through other devices that were signed into her iCloud account and allow her to access her father’s account. Will share with
She said the secret audio recordings contained conversations and conversations with her boyfriend and children. (It was unclear whether the court approved these strategies, and both Mr. Spears and the security firm said in statements that their actions were within the law.)
A Netflix film by filmmaker Erin Lee Carr and featuring journalist Jenny Eliscu reported that, early in conservatism, Spears attempted to employ her own lawyer to help her escape the strict limits of guardianship.
Ms Spears is heard over a 2009 voicemail addressing a lawyer, who has not been identified, seeking reassurance that her right to time with her two sons would not be jeopardized by her attempt to end the stereotype . At the time, nearly a year into the conservatism, Spears was represented by a court-appointed attorney after a judge determined she did not have the ability to choose for herself.
After profiling twice for Rolling Stone, Ms. Eliscu, who said she knew Ms. Spears, recalls a time when Ms. Spears’ friend and one-time manager Sam Lufti secretly got the singer to sign court papers. asked to present; The papers said Ms Spears’ court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, “were not advocating adequately on his behalf.” Ms Elisu said she met Ms Spears in a hotel bathroom and the singer signed the document, but her wish was not fulfilled.
Ms Spears was represented by Mr Ingham until July, when a judge ruled that she could choose her own lawyer.
#Court #Address #Britney #Spears #Documentaries
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.