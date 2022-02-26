Will CPAC straw poll be another Trump, DeSantis 1-2 finish in GOP presidential nomination question?



Orlando, Fla. – The results of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll at this weekend’s rally in Florida, including a speech by former President Trump on Saturday evening, are the most anticipated moment.

And voting is already underway among the thousands of participants attending the Orlando Confab, the oldest and largest gathering of conservative leaders and activists.

CPAC welcomes Trump-Desantis contest at the 2022 Confab in Orlando

Registered CPAC participants are answering anonymously – via an online app – a multipage survey, but the question that will undoubtedly create the most buzz is the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

“The CPAC is a good barometer of the party’s most active grassroots,” veteran Republican pollster and political adviser Frank Luntz told Gadget Clock. “I hope Trump wins big on the straw pole, a reflection of his runner position in front of him at the moment.”

While there is little drama about whether Trump will be at the top of the ballot again, there is a lot of speculation about how far he will go and what percentage of support he will receive from second-placed Florida Gov. Ron Desantis.

Trump dominates the 2021 CPAC DALLAS GOP presidential straw poll

Thirteen months away from the White House, Trump is still the most popular and influential politician in the GOP, as he continues to be a kingmaker in the 2022 Republican Party primary and has repeatedly flirted in the 2024 presidential race.

A year ago, at the inaugural CPAC in Orlando, 55% of those who voted in the unscientific poll of the pro-Trump crowd wanted the former president to be the GOP’s standard-bearer in 2024. Trump’s support has risen to 70%. The second CPAC rally was held in Dallas, Texas in July.

“President Trump is a conservative movement right now,” said John McLaughlin, a longtime GOP pollster who conducted surveys with his brother on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

McLaughlin, who has overseen the CPAC straw polls for years, noted that “I’m voting in some of the hottest Republican Senate primaries across the country, and the president is still extremely popular.”

Desantis notices Biden in a CPAC lecture in Orlando

But Trump’s popularity and repeated teasing of the 2024 run doesn’t stop other potential Republicans from taking the initial steps of White House optimism.

And a bunch of potential competitors are also speaking at CPAC. The list includes Texas Descentis, Sens Ted Cruz, Missouri’s Josh Howley, Florida’s Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, former Florida Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and South Dakota Governor Christy Noym.

“I think it’s great that we have some competition, and we have some people who have thrown their stuff, and that’s about the CPAC,” said Matt Slap, president of the American Conservative Union, a group that has been organized for decades and hosts the CPAC, Gadget Clock. Said. “It’s always a place where those who want to lead this movement can see how well they’ve mobilized the crowd, and I’m sure it will happen again.”

Luntz said that instead of focusing on Trump’s performance, he was “actually more interested in how well the Florida governor does. If he gets more than 20%, it will be a strong indication that he is breaking and will be a legitimacy of his cowardly political strategy.” . “

Descentis finished second in the CPAC Orlando and Dallas Straw Pole last year, finishing at 21% each time. His position in the Straw Pole for his resistance to the lockdown and covid restrictions in the last two years of coronavirus was proof of his growing popularity among conservatives across the country, the worst epidemic to hit the world in a century.

“I think Trump is a responsible man. He is loved by the people, but people also respect great governors. Ron Desantis is leading the way,” Slap said.

“They love senators who always stand up and do the right thing,” Schlap insisted as he nodded to Cruz and Howley, who made headlines on the first evening of the confab.

Online questionnaires are listed on the Straw poll ballot, in the order of their presence: former vice presidents Mike Pence, Cruz, Howley, Sen. Mitt Romney, Rubio, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Trump, Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky, Maryland Governor Larry Hagan. Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nicki Haley, Virginia Governor Glenn Yankin, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Ohio Governor John Cassich, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Scott and Neim.

The final question of the survey asks conservative participants who they think will be the Democratic presidential nominees in 2024. The list includes: New York Republican Alexander Ocasio-Cortez, President Biden, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former senator and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Transport Secretary Pete Boutigir, President of the Transportation Winfrey, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Minnesota Sen. Amy Cloboucher.

