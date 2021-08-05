Will cutting off federal unemployment benefits shake up the job market?

Economists on Wall Street and Washington will analyze employment data on Friday to see if workers are being reintroduced to the workforce as federal unemployment insurance benefits are cut.

This will be the first employment report that could reflect an increase in labor supply and hiring due to the loss of benefits, as around half of states had ended a supplement. federal $ 300 per week at the time of data collection. That money expires federally on September 6, but some states – all but one Republican-led – began cutting federally-funded support in mid-June, when the market investigation ended. work this month.

Friday’s report will only offer high-level numbers, industry figures and data on demographic groups, so analysts may have to wait for the state-by-state data release in mid-August to compare. the places that cut the extra $ 300 with those withhold it.

Many companies have criticized generous unemployment benefits for inducing workers to stay out of work. This is why many states ended the benefit earlier. The Biden administration was loath to say the added benefit discouraged work, but let it expire. The infrastructure plan envisioned by the Senate would be financed in part by unused appropriations for unemployment benefits.