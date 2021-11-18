Will Elizabeth Holmes Testify in the Theranos Trial?

The stage is set for what could be the most dramatic moment of the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed start-up Theranos.

After an 11-week delay in court proceedings, the prosecutor appears to be ready to settle his case soon. Then there will be rescue.

The list of possible witnesses for defense attorneys includes Holmes, a former Silicon Valley loved one who has pleaded not guilty to several counts of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Erin Griffith, a reporter for the New York Times, told me, “It would be a dangerous move to take on the role, but Holmes has shown that it can be very distracting and charismatic.” “And she’s obviously a risk taker.”