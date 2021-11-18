Will Elizabeth Holmes Testify in the Theranos Trial?
The stage is set for what could be the most dramatic moment of the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed start-up Theranos.
After an 11-week delay in court proceedings, the prosecutor appears to be ready to settle his case soon. Then there will be rescue.
The list of possible witnesses for defense attorneys includes Holmes, a former Silicon Valley loved one who has pleaded not guilty to several counts of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Erin Griffith, a reporter for the New York Times, told me, “It would be a dangerous move to take on the role, but Holmes has shown that it can be very distracting and charismatic.” “And she’s obviously a risk taker.”
Holmes left Stanford and started a blood-testing start-up Theranos at the age of 19. Over the years, she has convinced big-name investors of her company. At one point, Theranos was valued at 9 billion.
But she and the company turned away from Grace after her claims about the technology turned out to be false. Her fall has captured people’s imagination and created a documentary, book and podcast – and a mini-series based on that podcast.
Holmes, now 37 and a new mother, is in the courtroom every day during the trial, but jurors have not yet heard her speak outside of the recordings played as evidence. Her face is covered with a mask. And she sits so quietly that the courtroom artist said it’s especially easy to draw.
The Times reporter Erin Wu told me that she felt Holmes needed to play a role in the main body of the defense.
Holmes ‘lawyers are expected to argue that she was molested by Sunny Balwani, a former CEO of Thernos, and Holmes’ ex-boyfriend. In court filings, Holmes said Balwani, who will face a separate trial next year, was emotionally abusive and restrained.
But so far the judges have not heard much of this argument. And it is unlikely that former Theranos staff would be able to shed light on Holmes’ private life with the force, Wu told me.
Wu said, “The two kept their relationship a secret while in Theranos. “It seems Holmes will have to testify to their relationship if his team wants the jury to understand how his internal affairs work.”
