Will farmers and Rakesh Tikait harm BJP in UP, BJP leader answered on the question

After the suspension of the farmers’ movement, the biggest question is whether the farmers will support the BJP during the assembly elections to be held in UP? Or will the BJP bear the brunt of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and farmers’ displeasure? During the debate of a news channel, BJP’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said on these questions that who were these farmers who sat for 13 months and they neither went to harvest the crops nor did they go to sow.

During the TV debate ‘Dangal’ of ‘Aaj Tak’, Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “When these people did not go to the fields for 13 months, then who was doing their work? Was it given on distribution or were these people doing contract farming? Sudhanshu Trivedi further said, “Bharatiya Jana Sangh was the largest constituent party and supported it when Chaudhary Charan Singh became the Chief Minister in the United Legislature Party government.”

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi hit out at Congress and said, “Chowdhary sahib became the only Prime Minister of India who never faced Parliament because Congress gave letter of support and withdrew his letter of support even before Parliament came.”

During this debate show, the anchor asked BKU general secretary Yudhveer Singh, “Are you satisfied with Narendra Modi and his government after withdrawing three agricultural laws?” On this, Yudhveer Singh said, “While announcing the return of the law, PM Modi had apologized to the country and said that he could not convince a few farmers. The Prime Minister did not say anything about the farmers, if he had a big heart, he would have said that it was our mistake to keep Annadata on the roads for 13 months. It shows their arrogance.”

Apart from this, Yudhveer Singh also talked about the problems faced by the farmers regarding urea. He said that farmers are facing lot of difficulties in getting urea.