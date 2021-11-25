Will Germany’s ‘Debt Brake’ Stop Its Green Ambitions?
BERLIN – At least 200 people have been killed in flash floods in Germany in the midst of Germany’s election campaign. Four months later, the fight against climate change has become the central theme of the new post-Merkel government.
Most roofs will be fitted with solar panels and more than 1,000 windmills will be built, which will almost double the share of renewable sources of electricity to 80 percent by 2030. The last coal mine will close that year, eight years ahead of schedule. And 15 million electric cars will travel in the country’s famous autobahn.
At least that is the ambition that Olaf Schulz, the next chancellor to appoint, says will be “Germany’s greatest industrial modernization in more than 100 years.” He and his coalition partners were part of an administrative plan announced Wednesday.
Another question is who will pay for all this – and the various parties involved in Mr Scholes’ Social Democrats, Progressive Greens and Pro-Business Free Democrats have been hotly debated.
The Greens have campaigned to spend 50 billion euros a year on green investment over a decade to bankroll the country’s renewable energy transition – and pay for it by repealing the country’s strictly balanced budget rules.
The Free Democrats agreed to join the government only on the condition of no tax increase, and the country’s balanced budget law, the so-called debt break included in its constitution.
The biggest battle in the six-week-old coalition talks was over who should control the finance ministry and nail it down. Greens co-leader Robert Habeck and Free Democrat leader Christian Lindner both wanted the job and fought to the end.
In the end, if Mr Lindner wins, Mr Habek will oversee the new super-ministry of the economy and climate.
“In terms of finance: it’s no secret that positions in the alliance are very different,” Mr Habek of the Greens told Sudush Zeitung in an interview published on Thursday. “We talked a lot about taxes, subsidies and market regulation. If you ask me where I would like to see more, this is the area. “
The biggest question for climate change experts is whether the commitment to keep Germany – Europe’s largest economy – on the path to carbon neutrality by 2045 is still a problem largely pushed by the Greens or is it now really a project shared by all members. New administration.
“Will its success match the ambitions, or will the parties return to ideological starting points?” Lutz Wesher, head of the environmental watchdog Berlin-based Germanwatch, said.
There are some promising signs, he said. By transforming the green transition into a national project of industrial competitiveness and social justice, each of the three parties has been able to sell it on their own feet.
The new government has pledged to take measures to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees by the end of the century, as set out in the 177-page Administrative Agreement by the Paris Climate Agreement. That document contains 198 references to “climate” in all strategic areas, from culture to foreign policy.
“The climate crisis threatens our livelihoods and threatens our freedom, prosperity and security,” the alliance’s preamble stated. “Reaching Paris’s climate goals is our top priority. We want to rediscover our social market economy as a socio-environmental market economy.
Mr Lindner, leader of the Libertarian Free Democrats, also called the agreement “the most ambitious climate protection program of any industrialized nation.”
“If the new government really has a soul, it is a real game changer,” he said. Wesher said. “But it remains to be seen.”
Germany’s debt break, enshrined in the 2009 constitution, limits annual borrowings to a nominal 0.35 percent of gross domestic product, which is approximately 12 billion euros a year, much higher than the 50 billion, according to Greens.
But there are signs that the new government has found some backdoor solutions to borrowing.
One is to take advantage of the temporary suspension of a loan break during an epidemic. As finance minister, Mr Scholes last year suspended spending limits, which are allowed under the national emergency, and the coalition agreement says it will not be restored until the end of 2022.
This gives the new government time to borrow and fund, which will continue even after the borrowing limit is re-imposed.
Another way to raise money is to put beef to the State Development Bank, known as KfW, which does not appear in the federal budget – the government can borrow funds that can be set aside for infrastructure projects and other investments.
There are also ways to change the formula and increase spending limits depending on how the debt break is calculated, economists said.
Some expect this creative accounting to be enough to raise the न्स 50 billion a year lobbied by the Greens, but the commitment to significantly increase public investment was widely praised.
“I think this agreement is a sign of change,” said Clemens Feust, president of the IFO. “A lot of transformational investment is really being emphasized now.”
Marcel Frascher, head of the German Institute for Economic Research, said he was impressed by the details of the proposed measures.
“There is a wind of change in the air,” said Shri. Fratzsher said. “On the weather, this is a very ambitious, very detailed and very convincing event. It remains to be seen whether Germany will be able to meet the 1.5-point target. “
Environmental organizations and climate activists disagreed.
A statement from the Freedom for the Future Youth Movement said, “This alliance agreement is not enough to ensure a 1.5 degree limit.” According to Greenpeace, the program “only hints at a radical environmental progress.”
Mr Habek, the future Minister of Economy and Climate, acknowledged further difficulties.
“No other country in Europe is doing what we are doing,” Mr Habek said. “Our neighbors either hold coal like Poland or bet on nuclear energy like France or they are doing both and a little bit renewable energy. We’re both pushing back the old technology.
“There will be decisions that will be difficult,” he added. “I know that.”
#Germanys #Debt #Brake #Stop #Green #Ambitions
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.