BERLIN – At least 200 people have been killed in flash floods in Germany in the midst of Germany’s election campaign. Four months later, the fight against climate change has become the central theme of the new post-Merkel government.

Most roofs will be fitted with solar panels and more than 1,000 windmills will be built, which will almost double the share of renewable sources of electricity to 80 percent by 2030. The last coal mine will close that year, eight years ahead of schedule. And 15 million electric cars will travel in the country’s famous autobahn.

At least that is the ambition that Olaf Schulz, the next chancellor to appoint, says will be “Germany’s greatest industrial modernization in more than 100 years.” He and his coalition partners were part of an administrative plan announced Wednesday.

Another question is who will pay for all this – and the various parties involved in Mr Scholes’ Social Democrats, Progressive Greens and Pro-Business Free Democrats have been hotly debated.