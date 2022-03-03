Jobs

Will get rid of Facebook addiction, time limit reminder feature will alert, know how to activate in smartphone

10 hours ago
Facebook’s Time Limit feature gives you a daily or weekly report by noticing the average time you use the app. Which tells you how many hours you scrolled on Facebook on which day.

In 2018, Facebook announced the addition of a time limit feature to its Active Dashboard for Instagram and the Facebook app. According to the company, Facebook has added a time limit feature to the Facebook dashboard in consultation with mental health experts and other organizations for this. Let us tell you that without social media, everyday life cannot be imagined in today’s time.

Because many people stay away from their families and stay connected through social media. In such a situation, it has been seen many times that people spend a lot of time on other social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram. In such a situation, Facebook’s time limit feature will alert people to use more.

At the same time, the company has also added a Daily Alert feature in Facebook’s Activity Dashboard, which will alert you through notifications if you use Facebook more after setting a time limit. Let us tell you that the time limit alert of Facebook will send you a notification when you spend more than the set limit on the app.

How to Activate Time Limit Feature

, Open Facebook profile on Android or iOS smartphone.
, After that click on menu option.
, Scroll down and click on Settings & Privacy.
, Here you will see the option of Select Settings, in which click on the ‘Preference’ section.
, Then click on Set Daily Time Reminder and set the time.
, After this the time limit reminder will be set in your Facebook profile.


READ Also  RTMNU Nagpur Bharti 2021 - Nagpur University Job Details Here

