Will God of War: Ragnarok release in 2021?

Will God of Warfare: Ragnarok release in 2021?



The much-awaited sequel to God of Warfare (2018) is reportedly delayed to 2022. The sequel, which was unofficially dubbed God of Warfare: Ragnarok, was initially slated for a 2021 release.

2018’s God of Warfare took the online game world by storm. Kratos’ tonal shift to turning into a extra sympathetic father determine and his entry into Norse mythology together with an enormous gameplay overhaul was dangerous however vital. Sony Interactive Leisure’s Santa Monica Studio knew it was time to take the franchise in a brand new course. The dive paid off, and God of Warfare (2018) was an enormous success each critically and financially.

God of Warfare: Ragnarok launched its teaser trailer in September 2020, which didn’t flesh out a lot concerning the sport. The emblem, as seen in the teaser, regarded like a blue chilly Omega image with the runes spelling out ‘Ragnarok.’ The trailer concludes with the textual content “Ragnarok is coming.”

However because the E3 2021 season approaches, it appears more and more unlikely that God of Warfare: Ragnarok might be launched in 2021.

God of Warfare: Ragnarok release reportedly delayed

With the dearth of info from Santa Monica Studios because the teaser’s release, the idea is that the sequel gained’t release in 2021.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier not too long ago confirmed the idea when requested about whether or not God of Warfare: Ragnarok can be formally delayed.

I believe it was delayed months in the past and might be formally introduced at any time when they subsequent speak about it — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 12, 2021

This was in context to Horizon Forbidden West’s release date, which continues to be slated for this yr. Guerrilla Studio, the makers of the Horizon collection, are reportedly going to disclose extra about their sport on the subsequent Ps occasion. In keeping with trade insiders, Guerrilla Studio are sticking to a 2021 release date.

Though disappointing, God of Warfare: Ragnarok’s delay doesn’t come as a shock to gamers. With the pandemic slowing down the event course of for all sport studios, a title as bold because the God of Warfare sequel is sure to take an extended improvement cycle.

All in all, there may be not a lot gamers can do besides watch for the following Ps occasion to disclose details about the sport. With the E3 2021 season being crammed with online game showcase occasions, some particulars concerning the God of Warfare: Ragnarok’s improvement progress will certainly come out. Fairly notably, Ps is current in the official attendee checklist of Summer season Recreation Fest 2021, which could have its thrilling kickoff occasion on June tenth, 2021.

