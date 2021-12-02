Will High Vaccination Rates Help Spain Weather Omicron?
MADRID – A month ago, Spain was on the cusp of winning against Covid-19. The country’s caseload was the lowest in Europe, and nearly 80 percent of the country was vaccinated, giving some eligible people a shot.
Then came the Omicron type and success gave way to uncertainty.
Three such cases have been reported in Spain so far, with the number of Covid-19 infections steadily rising throughout November. The appearance of the variant has now prompted local governments to come up with new solutions they are considering. Catalonia is introducing the first Covid-19 “passport” in Spain. The Basque Country is preparing an emergency declaration with restrictions on bars and restaurants that appear to be a thing of the past.
The new steps show just how delicate the benefits against viruses can be. But the country’s widespread acceptance of vaccinations could be serious.
If existing vaccines provide better protection against this type, then Spain could be greatly protected from potential new waves. If vaccines need to be improved to fight Omicron, the Spaniards are ready and willing to take another shot if their leaders recommend it.
“As far as vaccines are concerned, there is only a broad consensus among citizens in Spain – they follow the recommendations of scientists,” said Salvador Ella, a former Spanish health minister who oversaw the country’s response to the epidemic in its first year.
Experts attribute the success of Spain’s vaccine, in part, to its widely credible public health system, which led the effort. Politicians also played a big role, taking their doses early in the day and avoiding political debate about vaccines. When it comes to vaccines, masks and other precautions, Spaniards often follow the health guidelines of their leaders.
Delays in the EU’s rollout of Las Vegas initially left Spain behind the United States and Britain. But as supply problems were resolved, the country was quickly caught up. Now, with almost 90 percent of those eligible for the shot – anyone over the age of 12 – getting it, some Spaniards are left to be vaccinated.
Walk the streets of Spain and one has to face a different Europe than usual on most parts of the continent. Masks are not only worn indoors, but are worn outdoors by many city dwellers where the government has not needed them for months.
And in Spain’s alleged political landscape, fights over the epidemic response are common, but almost no one is concerned about whether citizens should be vaccinated.
One of the main reasons for the consensus on vaccines, many say, is that Spain was hit hard by the epidemic in the early days. In April 2020 alone, Covid-19 killed an estimated 15,500 people, putting Spain’s first wave on par with those in Italy and New York City. The Spaniards, like the inhabitants of the place, were overwhelmed by the headlines of hospitals and temporary mortuaries filled with dead bodies.
Rafael Villasanjuan, policy director at ISGlobal, a Barcelona public health think tank, said the experience created a strong collective will for vaccination.
“We were completely insecure in the first wave,” he said. “There was nothing. It was a big deal in Spain.”
Countries such as Germany and Austria, where vaccine resistance is now rooted in some corners, have also faced deadly waves of infection. But he later contracted an epidemic. In Germany, 69 percent of the 83 million people are fully vaccinated, while in Austria, a country of about nine million people, 67 percent are fully vaccinated.
Mr Villasanjuan said Spain’s demographics had also worked favorably towards vaccination. Not only are there many at-risk older adults in the country – about 20 percent of the population – but Spanish youth live with their parents until the average 30-year-old.
This led to many multicultural families where young adults were vaccinated to protect older relatives.
“Intergenerational respect means that more people have been vaccinated,” Mr Vilasanjuan said.
Another factor that sets Spain apart from other countries is that its politicians have avoided turning the scientific consensus on vaccines into an arena of controversy.
Spain is a politically polarized nation. The nationalist showdown and the rise of far-right political groups have shaken the country in recent years, creating a fertile ground for a mix of politics and vaccine resistance to emerge in the United States.
Yet while some fringes in Spain speak out against the vaccine, politicians rarely follow suit. The biggest debates are centered around the Spanish economy and whether the epidemic lockdown has gone too far.
“Public officials have never questioned this, and it’s important to make people wear their masks, not just vaccines,” he said. Jose M. Martin-Moreno, professor of preventive medicine and public health, said. In Valencia who also worked with the World Health Organization.
The general store run by Rebecca Torres and her family in the remote mountain village of Navarredonda de Gredos offers a window into the Spanish spirit of the fight against Covid-19.
When customers walked in on a recent snowy day, they didn’t have to wear masks before entering: they had already worn them. Rows of local bread and bottles of red wine were public health advertisements inviting people to take their third dose.
Ms Torres said almost no one in the city had heard of the anti-vaccine campaigners or their claims. She explained that she took immunosuppressive drugs for multiple sclerosis and spent many years believing in science. She didn’t seem to have to wait any longer.
Maria Luisa Hernandez, a pharmacist in the nearby village of Hoyos del Espino, said she believed the first wave of infection in Spain had pushed the population to accept vaccines more easily when they were available.
She estimated that about 60 percent of the population in the area was elderly. During the first week of the epidemic, public health clinics were closed due to the lockdown and people could only reach their doctors by phone. Many older residents are unable to navigate the complex system of online prescriptions.
Ms. Hernandez, whose pharmacy remained open during the lockdown, became the only health professional to see a sick person. She and everyone she knows have been vaccinated. No one wants to return to the situation in 2020, she said.
Still, Spain is wary of the new wave of Covid-19 cases that began before the discovery of the Omicron type and variant. New infections have tripled in recent weeks, with about 190 cases per 100,000 people in the last 14-day period.
However, this number is much lower than other European countries, such as Germany, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, which are now the most affected by the transition.
Francesca Hernandez believes she has no reason to reject her defenders.
The 77-year-old, who is not affiliated with a pharmacist, lives in a multi-generational home. Her daughter lost her job and moved in with her. Her son, a herdsman, is constantly meeting other men as they move their livestock to the pasture and then come to visit her.
She said she got a third shot last week. When her youngest grandchildren become eligible, everyone in her family will get them soon.
“In my circle, there is no one who has not been vaccinated,” she said. “We know this is the only solution.”
Roger Tol Pifare contributed to the report from Barcelona.
