Will High Vaccination Rates Help Spain Weather Omicron?

MADRID – A month ago, Spain was on the cusp of winning against Covid-19. The country’s caseload was the lowest in Europe, and nearly 80 percent of the country was vaccinated, giving some eligible people a shot.

Then came the Omicron type and success gave way to uncertainty.

Three such cases have been reported in Spain so far, with the number of Covid-19 infections steadily rising throughout November. The appearance of the variant has now prompted local governments to come up with new solutions they are considering. Catalonia is introducing the first Covid-19 “passport” in Spain. The Basque Country is preparing an emergency declaration with restrictions on bars and restaurants that appear to be a thing of the past.

The new steps show just how delicate the benefits against viruses can be. But the country’s widespread acceptance of vaccinations could be serious.

If existing vaccines provide better protection against this type, then Spain could be greatly protected from potential new waves. If vaccines need to be improved to fight Omicron, the Spaniards are ready and willing to take another shot if their leaders recommend it.