Will I have to do ID verification on WhatsApp soon? Know details WhatsApp could ask users to verify their identity in a future update says a report by XDA – Will WhatsApp soon have to do ID verification? Know details

Will I have to do ID verification on WhatsApp soon? Know details

While it is too early to speculate on the reason behind the new strings added to the app, reports suggest that WhatsApp is looking to bring the payment service to another area.

Social messaging app WhatsApp may ask its users to verify their identity in a coming update. WhatsApp verification can include submission of documents. According to a new report, this latest report related to WhatsApp is based on the new strings seen in the latest beta. Let’s know about it:

WhatsApp is currently the most popular messaging service in the world. It is also extremely popular in India and Brazil. Apart from chatting, a built-in payment service is also available on it, which is available in both these countries. WhatsApp Payments Service allows users to send money directly to each other. A new report is now reporting that the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android reportedly contains hints that the service will ask users to verify their identity to use payments on the app in the near future.

A report by XDA states that WhatsApp for Android version 2.21.22.6 (the latest beta version) has added some strings that indicate that app users must submit identity verification documents to make payments on the service. can ask to do.

However, it is not clear at this stage whether these will be applicable to any specific region or not as there is no official announcement or statement from WhatsApp in this regard. This thing is still in the pipeline and may be removed in a future build. According to the report, WhatsApp takes a different approach in Brazil by asking users to verify their debit or credit cards using Facebook Pay.

Meanwhile, ‘XDA’ on the latest beta spotted four strings with different titles. These include “Your identity could not be verified, try uploading documents again” and “Verify your identity to continue using Pay on WhatsApp”. According to the report, there were also two other strings, titled “WhatsApp Support”, which were seen on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

reports suggest that WhatsApp is looking to bring the payment service to another area. This requires compliance with stringent regulations as Indian and Brazilian. Users are currently not required to verify their identity or verification may be limited for WhatsApp Pay for commercial purposes. WhatsApp has not yet made any official announcement about this change.