Will Indonesia Edge Its Way into the Space Race?

BIAK, INDONESIA – For 15 generations, members of the Abrau clan have lived like their ancestors. They farm in the rainforest with wooden plows, collect herbs, and set traps to catch snakes and deer.

The land they occupy on Biak Island is everything to them: their identity, their source of livelihood, and their connection to their ancestors. But now that Indonesia is pursuing a long-running quest to join the space age, it is feared that this small clan will lose its place in the world.

The Indonesian government claims to have seized 250 acres of the clan’s ancestral land decades ago, and plans to build a small-scale spaceport to launch rockets there from 2017. Clan leaders say the project will drive them out of their homes.

The president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, personally presented the idea of ​​launching a rocket from Indonesia to Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, last year without mentioning the site. Mr Musk is not yet committed to an agreement or has not publicly commented on it. But the possibility of his participation has prompted Biak officials to promote the location, as well as renewed opposition from locals on the island.