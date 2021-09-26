Will Karthik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan reunite? Imtiaz Ali is making a biopic

For the past few days, the director’s next film has been in the headlines, which is a biopic of singer Aamir Singh Chamkila. Earlier it was said that Imtiaz Ali is considering the names of his favorite Ranbir Kapoor or Ayushman Khurana for the lead role in the film. But now Amar Singh’s son Jaiman has given his preference to the main characters in the film. Jayaman has said that he would love to play the role of () and () his parents in the film. So far, Imtiaz Ali has not told anyone about the film. 8-10 days ago Imtiaz reached Ludhiana to meet Jayaman. After this, while talking to our colleague ETimes, Jaiman confirmed that Imtiaz Ali had come to meet him. Imtiaz stayed with him for 3-4 hours and questioned his father. Jayaman said he doesn’t remember much about his father because Jayaman was just 4 years old when his father passed away. Jayaman said he has already given permission to make a biopic on the father. He said that someone from Imtiaz’s team had come some time ago. He said that some changes will be made in the story for the film but he does not care. Jayaman also revealed that earlier the names of Ranbir Kapoor and Ayushman Khurana were being made for his father’s character but Imtiaz Ali had brought him sketches of Karthik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan which he liked. Jayaman said Karthik Aryan looked like his father in the sketch. However, it is yet to be decided who will play the role of Amarsingh Chamkila. Well, if that happens then after Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’, Karthik and Sara will be seen together again. Amar Singh Chamkila was a Punjabi singer, songwriter, composer and musician. On March 8, 1988, two of his band members, including Chamkila and his wife Amarjot, were murdered. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.