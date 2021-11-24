Will make a film for this for free – When Arpita introduced Aayush to Salman Khan for the first time, this was the reaction of the actor

Superstar Salman Khan is in discussion about his next film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Salman will also be seen alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film. Salman’s last film will release on November 26. In the film, Salman played the role of policeman Rajveer Singh. In the recent press conference regarding the film, Salman also made many revelations. In this, Salman also shared the experience of working with Aayush.

Salman Khan said, ‘Whenever I am on the set, I only work there. For me there is no sister, no brother or no family. We were doing this film a long time ago. We already have the script. It was only for me, but a long time had passed. The title of this movie was ‘My Punjabi Nikah’. Sohail came to me and told me that someone else is needed for this. Sohail told me that he had seen Aayush in the gym and he would be the fittest for it.

Salman further explains, ‘I told Sohail that okay you sign him and start the film with him too. But one day Sohail told me that he has stopped coming to the gym and he is nowhere to be seen. One day Arpita called me suddenly. I live one floor below him, after that we all went to meet him. I suddenly saw that boy standing with my father, mother and Arpita. We had seen him before.

Salman’s reply: Salman further said, ‘Arpita said that Papa, I want to marry him. I asked him if he was the same guy who comes to our gym. He said yes it is the same boy. After this I asked Sohail if this is the one with whom you had decided to make a film, then told him that yes this is the same boy, then I said that okay now I will make a film for it for free.