Will Maruti Suzuki vehicles be more expensive? The company will further decide the prices of cars based on the price of this item’Maruti Suzuki India keeping close watch on commodities’ price movement to fix vehicle prices’ – Will Maruti Suzuki vehicles be more expensive? The company will further decide the price of the cars on the basis of the price of this thing.

Will Maruti Suzuki vehicles be more expensive? The company will further decide the prices of cars based on the price of this item

When asked whether the company will hike the prices of its vehicles, especially on the occasion of New Year, Srivastava said, “We are monitoring it very carefully. We have also not passed on the burden of the increase in the past on the consumers.

The country’s leading car company Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is keeping an eye on the commodity prices and based on these, it will decide the prices of its vehicles in the future. Commodity prices have become very high in the second quarter and the company is yet to pass on the entire burden of this increase to the consumers. A top official of the company gave this information.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, told PTI, “Our cost of material to net sales ratio has reached the level of 80.5 percent in the second quarter. This is a very high level.” The company expects the commodity prices to come down further. Prices of many commodities are at their peak levels, so they should come down.

Material costs are important for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Materials generally account for 70 to 75 per cent of the OEM’s total cost.

He said the company increased the prices of its vehicles by 1.9 per cent in early September. “But the direction of commodity prices will need to be monitored to determine future prices.”

He said commodity prices were at higher levels in the first quarter but its impact on OEMs like Maruti Suzuki is visible after a quarter. He said that its impact on Maruti Suzuki was more in the second quarter. Shrivastava said that the prices of commodities have been increasing very fast during the last one year.

He said steel prices had gone up from Rs 38 per kg to Rs 72. However, these have come down a bit now. Similarly, copper has gone up from $5,200 a tonne to $10,400 a tonne. He said that the prices of other metals have also increased by two/third as compared to earlier.