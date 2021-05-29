Will Mellor details how landing Corrie role after his father Bill’s death ‘was a nice positive’

Will Mellor has stated landing a role on Coronation Avenue after the death of his beloved father in April 2020 from most cancers ‘got here at a good time’.

Noting that his father would have been ‘happy’ to see him on the enduring cleaning soap, Will, 45, added he thought-about the performing job ‘a nice optimistic’ after such a devastating loss.

The Two Pints Of Lager actor performs drug lord Harvey Gaskell on the ITV favorite and regardless of solely being forged because the character in February has induced fairly a stir in Weatherfield.

Candid: Will Mellor has stated landing a role on Coronation Avenue after the death of his beloved father in April 2020 ‘got here at a good time’

Will instructed The Mirror: ‘I had a dangerous time dropping my dad. Doing Corrie has been a carry for the household and a enhance for my mum – it has been actually powerful for her. She’s on her personal now, so it is a good distraction for her.’

Will additionally revealed that he wears his late father’s ring on his little finger whereas in character.

‘It is one I purchased him years in the past. I put it into the character and it really works – we have got him with me on my little finger within the character.’

Final yr Will shared an emotional video with followers revealing his father had handed away after being rushed to hospital in March, however later clarified his death wasn’t a results of COVID-19.

Proud: Noting that his father would have been ‘happy’ to see him on the enduring cleaning soap, Will added he thought-about the performing job ‘a nice optimistic’ after such a devastating loss

Revealing he had turned to alcohol within the wake of Bill’s death, Will instructed New! Journal final yr: ‘It was actually powerful. It has been the toughest yr. My dad handed away in April, so I used to be battling a lot of stuff.

‘I most likely drank greater than I ate. I used to be getting by way of lockdown with wine and beer, after which realised that wasn’t a good thought, so I began to get into health.’

Will then misplaced his uncle Barry earlier than Christmas, adopted by his uncle George and aunt Pat – who died inside days of one another.

George and Pat sadly handed away from the identical sort of mind most cancers that killed Will’s father.

Sincere: Revealing he had turned to alcohol within the wake of Bill’s death, Will instructed New! Journal final yr: ‘I most likely drank greater than I ate’ (pictured with his mum and pa)

In March, Will admitted that he was ‘terrified’ of his late dad Bill’s mood as he mirrored on their troublesome relationship.

The cleaning soap star candidly mentioned his upbringing with his dad, and instructed how regardless of his father loving his household, he struggled to point out affection.

Will famous that regardless of Bill’s agency hand preserving him on the straight and slim, he would not do the identical to his personal youngsters as he stated: ‘The best way he disciplined me as a child I would not do this to my son.’

The actor was talking on the Sixteen Summers podcast, which requested the query: ‘In the event you had to decide on between your childhood and the one you are giving your youngsters, which might you decide?’

Reflecting on his relationship with Invoice, he stated: ‘The best way he disciplined me as a child I would not do this to my son. However totally different occasions name for various measures, he was struggling.’

He added: ‘His dad was horrendous. In order I see it he was an enchancment. I knew his shortcomings weren’t his fault. And he beloved us. He did not actually know how to point out it a lot of the occasions; he by no means actually hugged us that a lot.

‘If he give me a crack for one thing he’d come up and ask for forgiveness on the finish of the evening and I might sleep after that.’

Will shares son Jayden, 17, and daughter Renee, 13, with his spouse Michelle.