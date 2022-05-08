Will pro-abortion protests at Catholic churches effect the upcoming midterm elections for Democrats?



Several pro-choice demonstrations and vandalism in Catholic churches across the country following a draft opinion leaked from the Supreme Court show that federal protection for abortion could soon be in jeopardy. But it is unclear whether such protests will affect Catholic voters.

The Mother’s Day protest plan – initially sorted out via social media sites such as Twitter, Tiktok and Reddit – appears to target the religion of some Supreme Court justices after the High Court overturned its 1973 Row v. Wade ruling, which was approved by the federal government. Protection for abortion, leaked to the public last week.

As previously reported, a group known as “Ruth St. As” who has a ticktal account with more than 20,000 followers, initially posted a video of women in costumes inspired by Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmade’s Tale” which appears. Stay in front of a Catholic church during Mass.

Other activist groups – including “Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights,” “Pro Choice with Heart,” “Strike for Choice” and others – are also calling for protests between May 8 and May 15. Also, reports from churches Vandalism The draft was released last week after Justice Samuel Alito expressed his views.

Brian Birch, president of CatholicVote, a nonprofit conservative political advocacy group, told Gadget Clock Digital over the weekend that he believes Democrats are in hot water in the ongoing church protests as midterm elections approach.

“The Democrats are in a difficult position,” Burch said. “Their foundation is calling for a fully-fledged, unrestricted, abortion rights policy, yet the majority of voters are not with them. I think this is another example of Democrats misleading the public and over-seeking. They did it on parents. Rights, schools, curriculum, race.” And now on to abortion. “

“The leaked opinion is actually a compromise on abortion,” Burch said. “It simply goes back to the states to work out how to best care for unborn children and their mothers. It doesn’t impose anything. As far as Catholics are concerned, Catholics are very real voters, which is why many of them are swayed by both parties.” “I think the Democrats need some Catholics to win a lot of the main race, and to the extent that the Democrats align themselves with the extreme left, I think they are playing with fire.”

Birch, who has spent years discussing the destruction of the Catholic Church, said he believed there would be “universal condemnation among Catholics” for the recent vandalism. “Neither Democrats nor Republicans want to see their places of worship distorted or destroyed or their places of worship and symbols destroyed.”

Birch also noted the Biden administration’s response to the recent protests targeting Catholics and their faith, saying “it is a shame he has not yet spoken out against this public threat.”

“I think this president has made it clear that he prioritizes his political success over his beliefs,” Burch said. “He has done so on a policy basis, and now he is doing it on a very stressful issue, an important issue, when it comes to the threat to the property of the Catholic Church.”

In the end, Burch said he believed Biden had “no choice” in speaking out against the protests if they got out of hand. Burch says Catholic voters and voters as a whole are “looking for leadership.” Burch said Americans “aspire for political leaders who can unite the country, respect the faith, not just property, but the faith and trust of millions of Americans.”

“Like it or not, millions of Americans believe that our democracy has an obligation to do what we can to protect unborn children,” he said.

In contrast, John White, a professor at the American Catholic University in Washington, D.C., told Gadget Clock Digital that he believes that the current protests by activists of choice in Catholic churches across the United States rarely affect public opinion, Hurry up.

“I’m not sure they removed public opinion so much,” White said. “You see the staff here on both sides. I think the problem is a complex one, in terms of public opinion, and I think it’s more important than people’s faith.”

Pointing to a recent study of public opinion on abortion from the Pew Research Center, White said the public’s position on abortion has been “very stable for decades.”

“While Americans typically support abortion in the first trimester, they do not support it as a form of birth control,” she said. “They support it in terms of rape, incest, mother’s life, they don’t support abortion in the second and third trimesters, and they must have been very, very stable over the years.” Changes. “

Noting that he believes that “argument is important,” White said he believes in the opposite of Rowe v. Wade, citing a dissent that abortion is not a right enshrined in the Constitution, it opens a kind of Pandora’s box on the “right to privacy, birth control, Gay marriage and more. “

“With respect to Catholics … if you look at Catholics who go to church – once a week or more – they are definitely in pro-life,” White said. “The decision may inspire them further, but they were already with the Republicans, in general, anyway. It’s not necessarily a religious identity that people take to the voting booths first and foremost, as they did in 1960, say. The real division now is those who go to church regularly.” And among those who do not go. টাই That is the real difference, and it is even greater among Catholics. “

White said he believed the protests would not take Catholics to the side of Republicans who do not attend church regularly. “It simply came to our notice then.

“We don’t know yet, it’s too early,” White said of the impact on Catholic voters. “We don’t have a final opinion, but you have to think about what’s going to be most important to voters in November. Is it inflation, the economy, or is it going to be this problem? I still think it’s inflation and the economy, in general.”

Reiterating that he did not believe that “demonstrations lead public opinion to one side or the other,” White said that demonstrations “demonstrate a certain intensity on both sides.”

In a statement to Gadget Clock Digital, Dr. Grazie Christie, a senior fellow at The Catholic Association, said that “anti-child, anti-mother abortion brigades have chosen Mother’s Day to attack our holy churches – all day long.”

“However, we do not already know that life is sacred to them,” he said. “They are wasting their time. Believers will not be intimidated by their harassment and threats. And mothers know how to deal with childish mood swings.”

A study by the Guttmacher Institute found that 62% of women who had an abortion in 2014 A religious affiliation report – 24% Catholic, 17% Major Protestant, 13% Evangelical Protestant and 8% any other religion.

Chief Justice John Roberts Sure Alito’s draft opinion in the case of Dobs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last week was true – although the draft is dated February, and it does not represent the court’s current or final opinion.

Audrey Conclin of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.