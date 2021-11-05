Will ration not be available for free after November

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey says that our economy is improving, so there is no plan to expand this food scheme.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the situation is not clear about getting free ration after November. In such a situation, it is feared that perhaps the poor will not be able to get free ration after November.

In fact, on Friday, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey has said that under this scheme, there is currently no proposal to give ration to the poor after November.

It is worth noting that since last year, the central government is providing free ration to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, in such a situation, if the poor do not get ration after November, then they will face the problem of filling their stomachs.

In June 2021 itself, the PM had said that this scheme would be extended till November. In his speech on June 30, he had said that the government has to spend a total of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in distributing free ration in 8 months.

When the Food Secretary was asked a question on the rising inflation and the increase in the prices of edible oil, he said that the prices are coming down, in many states the prices have come down by 7 to 20 rupees.

Explain that the government is trying to cut oil prices, but still its price is more than Rs 200 per liter.

The Food Secretary also told that how much benefit has reached the people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. He said that the central government is giving 5 kg free food grains per person per month to about 793.9 million beneficiaries. People have got a lot of benefit from this during the Corona period.

Explain that under PMGKAY, the government gives free ration to 80 crore ration card holders. They are given free ration in addition to subsidized food grains through ration shops.