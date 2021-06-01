Will Request Supreme Court To Specify A Date For Result, Says Advocate Mamta Sharma After CBSE Exams Are Cancelled

Will Request Supreme Court To Specify A Date For Outcome, Says Advocate Mamta Sharma After CBSE Exams Are Cancelled





The Central Board of Secondary Schooling (CBSE) on Tuesday cancelled the category 12 examinations in view of the unsure circumstances on account of COVID and the suggestions obtained from varied stakeholders. It was additionally determined that CBSE will take steps to compile the outcomes of sophistication XII college students as per a well-defined goal standards in a time-bound method

The Prime Minister stated that the choice on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken within the curiosity of scholars. He acknowledged that COVID-19 has affected the tutorial calendar and the difficulty of Board Exams has been inflicting immense nervousness amongst college students, dad and mom and lecturers, which should be put to an finish.

Advocate Mamata Sharma, who filed the petition searching for cancellation of Class 12 board examination of the CBSE and Council for the Indian College Certificates Examination (CISCE) amid the prevailing coronavirus state of affairs within the nation, on Tuesday stated she's going to now request Supreme Court to specify a date by which outcome could be declared to make sure outcome just isn't delayed additional.

“On 03rd June will request Hon’ble Apex Court to specify a date by which outcome could be declared to make sure outcome just isn’t delayed additional,” Advocate Mamata Sharma tweeted.

Earlier immediately, after the overview meet, PM Modi stated the Covid state of affairs is a dynamic state of affairs throughout the nation. Whereas the numbers are coming down within the nation and a few states are managing the state of affairs by way of efficient micro-containment, some states have nonetheless opted for a lockdown. College students, dad and mom and lecturers are naturally frightened in regards to the well being of the scholars in such a state of affairs. PM stated that college students shouldn’t be compelled to look for exams in such a irritating state of affairs.

The Prime Minister pressured that the well being and security of our college students is of utmost significance and there could be no compromise on this side. He stated that in immediately’s time, such exams can’t be the rationale to place our youth in danger.

PM stated that every one stakeholders want to indicate sensitivity for college students. PM directed officers to make sure that the outcomes are ready in accordance with well-defined standards, in a good and time-bound method.