Will run in UP, not here: Delhi High Court; UP Police was severely reprimanded for picking up two people from the capital and telling them to be arrested from Shamli

The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Police for arresting two persons in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a woman after she eloped with a Delhi man. Said that such “illegal action” would not be tolerated in the national capital.

The court made the remarks during the hearing of the couple’s plea, which stated that they married of their own free will on July 1, 2021. The couple told the court in the petition that the girl’s parents are against the marriage and have been accused of making repeated threats. The boy’s father and brother were picked up by the UP Police from their residence on the intervening night of August 6 and 7 and their whereabouts have not been traced since then.

Justice Mukta Gupta told the UP police officer present in the court, “This work will not be done here in Delhi, any illegal work, that you come and pick up people from Delhi and say that we had picked up from Shamli and showed the arrest. Give. We will not allow this to happen here.”

The court said, “If you act completely blindly and with your mind closed, we have a new treatment. Once you come to Delhi, you will give information to the local police station, after that will you take action? You can pick it up and take someone new by your own will… That’s what the law says? Violated the law at every step. This thing will be tolerated in Delhi.

According to the Delhi Police, the UP Police told them that on September 6, on the complaint of the woman’s mother, two people have been arrested in the case registered under Section 366 of the IPC. According to the UP Police, he was arrested on September 8 from Kudhana Bus Stand, District Shamli, UP. Whereas the Delhi Police told the court that they were not informed about the arrival of the police from Shamli in UP. The Delhi family told the court that both the men were taken from their residence here.

The court asked, “The court questioned the UP Police for not verifying the age of the woman before proceeding with the matter. “Did you ask whether the girl is an adult or not? If he is an adult, then his will or that of his parents will follow. When you investigate, you don’t ask the complainant? Start arresting the accused?”

