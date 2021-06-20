Will Smith Confesses He Is In Wrost Body Shape, Shares Photo

Mumbai. While people’s mental health has been affected due to the corona lockdown last year and the partial lockdown that followed a few months later, some people have also gained weight. The reason for this is not having much walk or workout and also staying at home. Actor Will Smith, who became popular with Hollywood movies like ‘Man in Black’ and ‘Bad Boys’, is also in bed shape during this period. He has shared a picture of himself in which his belly is out.

‘Your worst shape ever’

In the photo shared by Will Smith on social media, he is seen in underwear and chain open jacket. In this picture clicked in less clothes, her belly is seen peeping out. In the caption of this photo, Will wrote, ‘I want to share the reality with you guys. I am in my worst shape ever. After sharing this picture of Will, there is a lot of discussion about it on social media. Apart from this, the actor shared a video and wrote that this is the body that carried me during an epidemic and pantry for innumerable days. I love this body, but now I want to feel good. I will no longer eat muffins in the middle of the night.

‘You’ll be in shape’

Fans and celebs are commenting funny on this photo. Arnold Schwazer wrote, “I’m in tears for you, even though you’re still in better shape than 90 percent of Americans.” Keep trying. Filmmaker Michael Bay guaranteed him to be in shape, writing, “Let’s get the whole band back together, Bad Boys Final Chapter.” Tum Shape You guarantee that you will be in shape.’ Ava DuVernay believes, ‘I don’t see anything useless here.’

In addition to Hollywood movies such as ‘Man in Black’ and ‘Bad Boys’, Will has appeared in Hancock, The Karate Kid, Focus and After Earth. He has also worked in the Hindi film ‘Student of the Year 2’. For this he came to India. During the shooting here, Will met many Indian veteran actors.