Will Smith Daughter Willow Opens Up About Her Polyamorous Lifestyle

Mumbai. Hollywood’s famous star Will Smith’s singer daughter Willow Smith has made a shocking disclosure about her personal life. Willow says that she believes in polyamory and is in such a relationship. He has admitted this during his Facebook show ‘Red Table Talk’. However, Willow did not say how many partners she had a relationship with at one time.

‘Freedom to build relationships as you wish’

Her mother Jada Pickett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Norris-Benfield were also seated during Willow Smith’s Facebook show ‘Red Table Talk’. According to a website report, 20-year-old Willow said, ‘In a relationship with more than one partner, I think its basis is the freedom to create a relationship that suits you. I didn’t get into a one-partner relationship because everyone around you says this is the right thing to do.’

here is the reason

Willow Smith adds, “Let’s say you’re not the kind of person who always wants to be in a relationship, but your partner might. Would you go up to that person and say that, since I don’t need it, you can’t do the same? This is also one of the many reasons, due to which I became interested in a relationship with more than one partner. Because this relation was explained to me in ways without making connections. She then says that she is the only person in her circle of friends who has more than one partner at the same time. Also the only girl who had very few relationships with her friends.

mother supported

Willow’s mother, Jada Pickett Smith, agrees with the daughter’s decision. He says, ‘I understand this. You can keep your life as you want to keep it. I believe that whatever you do, if everyone is clear about your intentions, it is up to you.’ Significantly, Will Smith’s father Hollywood star Will Smith has been a part of many popular films. These include films like ‘Man in Black’, ‘Bad Boys’, ‘Hancock’, ‘The Karate Kid’, ‘Focus’ and ‘After Earth’. He has also worked in the Hindi film ‘Student of the Year 2’.