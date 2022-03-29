Will Smith, who received the Best Actor Oscar, slaps The Rock on the full stage

The Oscars, the biggest award ceremony of the film world in the world, is currently being held at the Dolby Theater located in the city of Los Angeles, in the US state of California. During this, something happened that no one could have imagined. Will Smith slaps award ceremony host Chris Rock. Initially this matter seemed to be a joke, but later it became serious. Will lashed out at Chris and said that you don’t even take my wife Jada’s name out of your mouth. This is the first case of being slapped on stage in the history of Oscars till date.

Made fun of wife’s baldness: Host Chris Rock commented on Will Smith’s wife Jada’s baldness, saying she was cast in the film ‘GI Jaane’ because of her baldness. After which Will Smith slapped his cool. Smith’s wife, Jada, has alopecia, which causes hair to disappear from place to place.

Smith apologizes This sudden incident shook everyone present there but later Will Smith realized his mistake and apologized on stage for the whole matter.

The film Koda has been voted the best film at the Oscars 2022. Koda is an English comedy-drama film written and directed by Sine Heder. Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress award for The Eyes of Tammy Faye while Will Smith won the Best Actor award for King Richard. The Best Director award goes to Jane Campion for ‘Power of Dog’.

Indian film nominated for Oscar: The award for Best Documentary Film was given to ‘Summer of Soul’ at this ceremony. In the same category, the Indian film ‘Writing with Fire’ has also been nominated for an Oscar, but it managed to win the award. The film is jointly produced by Rintu Thomas and Sushmita Ghosh. The film depicts the journalistic struggles of women journalists, making it the first Indian film to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Film.