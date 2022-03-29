World

Will Smith, who received the Best Actor Oscar, slaps The Rock on the full stage

42 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Will Smith, who received the Best Actor Oscar, slaps The Rock on the full stage
Written by admin
Will Smith, who received the Best Actor Oscar, slaps The Rock on the full stage

Will Smith, who received the Best Actor Oscar, slaps The Rock on the full stage

Will Smith, who received the Best Actor Oscar, slaps The Rock on the full stage

The Oscars, the biggest award ceremony of the film world in the world, is currently being held at the Dolby Theater located in the city of Los Angeles, in the US state of California. During this, something happened that no one could have imagined. Will Smith slaps award ceremony host Chris Rock. Initially this matter seemed to be a joke, but later it became serious. Will lashed out at Chris and said that you don’t even take my wife Jada’s name out of your mouth. This is the first case of being slapped on stage in the history of Oscars till date.

Made fun of wife’s baldness: Host Chris Rock commented on Will Smith’s wife Jada’s baldness, saying she was cast in the film ‘GI Jaane’ because of her baldness. After which Will Smith slapped his cool. Smith’s wife, Jada, has alopecia, which causes hair to disappear from place to place.

Smith apologizes This sudden incident shook everyone present there but later Will Smith realized his mistake and apologized on stage for the whole matter.

The film Koda has been voted the best film at the Oscars 2022. Koda is an English comedy-drama film written and directed by Sine Heder. Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress award for The Eyes of Tammy Faye while Will Smith won the Best Actor award for King Richard. The Best Director award goes to Jane Campion for ‘Power of Dog’.

READ Also  Who Was Hit Hardest By Saturday’s Nor’easter? – Gadget Clock

Indian film nominated for Oscar: The award for Best Documentary Film was given to ‘Summer of Soul’ at this ceremony. In the same category, the Indian film ‘Writing with Fire’ has also been nominated for an Oscar, but it managed to win the award. The film is jointly produced by Rintu Thomas and Sushmita Ghosh. The film depicts the journalistic struggles of women journalists, making it the first Indian film to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Film.


#Smith #received #Actor #Oscar #slaps #Rock #full #stage

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Fighter jet crashes at Luke AFB in Arizona; pilot survives

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment