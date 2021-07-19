Will Sumona Chakravarti No Longer Be Seen In Kapil Sharma Show? – Is Sumona Chakraborty’s leave from ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show coming back again?

Mumbai. The comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show is going to return. The fans of this comedy show were waiting for this good news for a long time. Last year, the show was called off due to Kapil Sharma being unavailable due to personal reasons. Kapil had told that during the pregnancy of his wife, he wants to spend time with her and prepare for the arrival of the new guest. Kapil has recently shared a group photo giving a hint of the return of his show, in which all the old actors are seen except Sumona Chakraborty. Comedy actor Sudesh Lahiri is also being speculated to join the show.

Actually, comedian Kapil Sharma has recently shared photos with the team of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on his social media. Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh, Krishna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri and Kapil are seen in these photos. Only one member of the old team is miss. She is Sumona Chakraborty. His absence in this photo has increased the concern of his fans. They think that maybe this time Sumona will not get a place in the show.

Sumona played many characters

Significantly, Sumona Chakraborty has played such characters in Kapil Sharma’s shows that made her popular. She has sometimes appeared in comedy shows as Kapil’s wife, sometimes Dr Mashoor Gulati’s daughter and sometimes as the sister of Bachha Yadav’s wife. Kapil and the other cast may be seen making fun of Sumona’s character, but the audience gets happy with her entry.

Sudesh Lahiri got the place!

While there is speculation that Sumona might be out of the show, with the entry of comedian Sudesh Lahiri, it is being said that there will be four moons in the show. It is worth noting that the pair of Sudesh Lahiri and Krushna Abhishek have done wonders in some comedy shows and this pair has a distinct fan base. If Sudesh appears in Kapil Sharma’s show, it will be a new and fresh change for the audience. A report has claimed that the show will start from July 21. However, there has been no statement from Kapil or the TV channel on this.