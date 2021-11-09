Will Teni’s farewell be with the government? Former IAS questioned, SP leader said – the ego of the government will be crushed

The report of the forensic lab of the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri has arrived. The report claimed that the firing took place with the weapon of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni.

During the hearing on November 8 in the Lakhimpur-Kheeri violence case, the Supreme Court had said that it does not trust the judicial commission set up by the UP government to oversee the investigation of the SIT. Apart from this, the court had said that it seems that the investigation teams are also trying to save a particular person. Now the report of the forensic lab has also come in this case. The report claimed that during the Lakhimpur-Kheeri riots on October 3, the firing took place with the weapon of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni.

Politics has once again heated up as soon as the forensic report came out. Samajwadi Party national spokesperson IP Singh wrote on Twitter, “Now that the story of Lakhimpur massacre has become clear from the ballistic investigation and post-mortem report. Teni’s continuing as a minister makes it clear that the BJP does not understand farmers anything. The Lakhimpur incident will not be forgotten, the country will not forget and the farmer of the country will not forget. Now the arrogance of the government will be crushed.

Targeting the government, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote, ‘Will Teni’s farewell be with the government?’ Senior journalist Rohini Singh wrote, ‘After Hathras, now the disgusting truth of Lakhimpur is also in front. The journalist was crushed by the jeep, the minister’s son’s gun opened fire and 8 farmers also lost their lives. How would those journalists who were taking the side of the killers sleep? Looking for the fault of the oppressed?’

User Feedback: One user wrote, ‘Don’t you worry. BJP will drown only from Teni. If Yogi-Modi do not take action in time, then its effect will be visible on the election result. User Anshul Yadav writes, ‘Teni shows open protection, which happened on the orders of the government. The brokers of the British are ready to commit tyranny like the British. A user named Abhijeet writes, ‘It seems like Yogi, Teni and Modi ji will take the same bus and leave for their home.’

User Vinay Kumar Yadav writes, ‘Teni ji also understands BJP. He himself will go away after sending BJP out of UP. Don’t you guys say that.’ A user named Shadab writes, ‘Maybe nothing can be said. Because by showing fear of religion, anything can be won. User Kumar Ajay writes, ‘Such people should be banned from contesting elections. Because removal from the cabinet means that he will come back again.

Let us tell you, in the violence that took place on October 3, a total of 8 people including four farmers, a journalist were killed. In this case, a report was lodged on behalf of the farmers against Ashish Mishra, son of the Union Minister of State for Home and other unidentified people. Now the report of the forensic lab has confirmed that Ashish Mishra Monu’s revolver and his friend Ankit Das were fired with a repeater gun and pistol during the disturbance. At present, both the accused are lodged in Lakhimpur Kheri District Jail.