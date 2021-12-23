Will the 10th installment not come in your account without eKYC under PM Kisan? can check by yourself

Now the message has started coming to the farmers regarding PM Kisan. In which it has been written that the program of farmers will be organized on January 1. Under which PM Narendra Modi will send the 10th installment money to 12 crore farmers.

Waiting for the 10th installment of PM Kisan Yojana. PM Narendra Modi can send the 10th installment to the farmers’ account on January 1. In the meantime, a new update has come out that now it is mandatory for the farmers to do e-KYC under this scheme. The central government has started it to stop fraud. In such a situation, it is important for you to know whether without this the installment of 2000 rupees will come in the account on January 1 or not? Which you can check by yourself sitting at home.

If you want to know whether money will come in your account or not then you should check your status. If FTO is being written in your status or FTO will be generated is being written then your 10th installment money will definitely come. On the other hand, if these things are not visible in your status, then you can check the new list issued by the government.

How to check new list

First of all you have to visit PM Kisan Portal https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

After this see the menu bar on the home page and go to ‘Farmer Corner’ here.

Here you have to click on Beneficiary List.

After this submit by filling the name of the state, district, tehsil and village.

After which a new list will appear in front of you.

e-KYC Aadhaar mandatory

Under the PM KISAN scheme, it has now been made mandatory for the farmers to do e-KYC. With the help of the portal, you can complete the process of e-KYC by visiting the Kisan Corner. Through online, you can accomplish this from the help of your mobile, laptop or computer while sitting at home. On the other hand, if you want to do offline, then you can do this work by visiting any CAC center.

12 crore farmers will benefit

