Will the 49ers protest if they recover?

Not quite as entertaining as a post-apocalyptic adventure like “The Walking Dead,” “The Road,” “Y: The Last Man” or the 2021 San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers reached the Super Bowl in the 2019 season, but survived through an extinction-level injury catastrophe in 2020. He lost Pro Bowl passes to Rushers Dee Ford (neck, back) for 15 games and Nick Bossa (knee) for 14. Pro cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) for All-11, All-Pro tight end George Kittel (knee, leg) for eight, his top wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, (leg, hamstring, Covid-19) for nine, As well as many other starters on either side of the ball for the bulk of the year.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) also missed 10 games; The fact that they don’t receive top billing on their injury roll calls is telling on various levels.

According to Football Outsiders, the 49ers lost the equivalent of 166.6 games initially due to injuries, the second-highest total for an NFL team in the past 20 years. It’s like losing 10 starters for an entire season—nearly half of the 22-man offensive and defensive lineups. Covid-related absences increased “injury” rates in the league last year, but the 49ers still led the NFL in unavailable players for health reasons in more than 30 games. The few survivors of the team finished 6-10.