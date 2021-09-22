Will the 49ers protest if they recover?
Not quite as entertaining as a post-apocalyptic adventure like “The Walking Dead,” “The Road,” “Y: The Last Man” or the 2021 San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers reached the Super Bowl in the 2019 season, but survived through an extinction-level injury catastrophe in 2020. He lost Pro Bowl passes to Rushers Dee Ford (neck, back) for 15 games and Nick Bossa (knee) for 14. Pro cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) for All-11, All-Pro tight end George Kittel (knee, leg) for eight, his top wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, (leg, hamstring, Covid-19) for nine, As well as many other starters on either side of the ball for the bulk of the year.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) also missed 10 games; The fact that they don’t receive top billing on their injury roll calls is telling on various levels.
According to Football Outsiders, the 49ers lost the equivalent of 166.6 games initially due to injuries, the second-highest total for an NFL team in the past 20 years. It’s like losing 10 starters for an entire season—nearly half of the 22-man offensive and defensive lineups. Covid-related absences increased “injury” rates in the league last year, but the 49ers still led the NFL in unavailable players for health reasons in more than 30 games. The few survivors of the team finished 6-10.
A year later, almost all of the 49ers’ irreplaceable stars are healthy and back on the field, as is Garoppolo. The 49ers have started the 2021 season with narrow-but-still-assuring victories over the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. Samuel leads the NFL with 282 yards. Bosa has recorded three sacks. Kittle and Ford are once again playing at a high level. And Garopolo has resumed his role as the guy who sits behind the wheel of a self-driving car and makes sure nothing goes wrong.
The 49ers are designed to be more disaster-proof than most teams, which has made their 2020 fall all the more disappointing. Shanahan’s offense emphasizes low passes to receivers who specialize in racing or rumbling for big gains after the catch; So Garoppolo’s reputation is more of a desk clerk than a game manager. The running backs in Shanahan’s machine also have replaceable cogs. The 49ers could have operated effectively last season without some combination of Garoppolo, Kittel, Samuel, wide receiver Brandon Ayuk, who was a 2020 first-round pick, and top runners Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostart. In several games last season, including their 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers (this week’s rivals), they were all without those players.
Similarly, the 49ers defensive line for 2020 featured five first-round picks including Bossa and Ford: four starters and a spare tire in case of a flat. But Eric Armstead was the only 49ers lineman to start all 16 games. As a result, the team’s total sacks came down from 48 in 2019 to 30 last year. Under these circumstances, the six victories were a remarkable achievement for Shanahan and his staff.
The all-important figures from the 2019 Super Bowl campaign didn’t return this year. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s experience assembling a semi-functional roster out of rookies and leftovers made him highly qualified for the Jets’ head coaching job. Sherman was not re-signed after the previous season; The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly interested in adding him to their Super Bowl victory lap.
The 49ers also haven’t completely avoided injuries so far in 2021, although it’s nave to think any football team can do the same. Cornerback Jason Verrett, who missed nearly all of 2016 through 2016 with a battery of injuries, tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Week 1. Verret was, oddly enough, one of the team’s healthiest players last year. Mostart also lost for the season, but San Francisco stocked up on reinforcements such as rookie Eliza Mitchell, who ran for over 100 yards in the season opener.
Speaking of reinforcements, the 49ers selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick in this spring’s draft. Lance’s arrival suggested that Shanahan was demanding more from push-button management on the situation, but it was also a sign of the organization’s belief that the team would get better as they recuperated. This has proved to be true so far.
A few changes aside, the 49ers are playing well with a starting lineup that looks like their 2019 Super Bowl lineup/2020 injured reserve list, while Lance is limited to gadget-playing duties.
Research from football outsiders shows that there is a meaningful year-over-year relationship in team injury rates. It’s bad news for the 49ers, who have finished in the top half of the league in eight consecutive seasons with injury-lost games. The good news is that according to the principles of central tendency, last season’s injury rates were so appallingly high that some regression toward the NFL average is almost inevitable. Things should just get better. If they don’t, at least the extremely talented Lance is equipped to survive a “Mad Max” scenario while the 49ers sift through the rubble and attempt to rebuild.
Despite their opening season victories, the 49ers are a notch below contenders like the Buccaneers. Sunday’s Packers game will provide their only true test against a playoff-caliber opponent before the team begins a divisional matchup at NFC West, an unforgiving environment for a team brimming with weaknesses. Another 49ers Super Bowl run may have to wait until Lance is ready to replace Garoppolo and put Shanahan’s offense off autopilot.
But post-apocalyptic fantasy is more about survival than success, persistence than triumph. The 49ers have so far done a good job of leaving 2020 behind and returning to normalcy as much as possible. That doesn’t make them champions. But it certainly makes them trustworthy.
