Will the Covid Vaccines Stop Omicron? Scientists Are Racing to Find Out.

Fearing another global outbreak of the coronavirus, as nations cut off air links from South Africa, scientists rushed to collect data on Sunday about the new omicron type, its capabilities, and – perhaps most importantly – how effectively the current vaccine would protect against it.

The initial findings are composite pictures. This type of virus may be more transmissible and more capable of responding to the body’s immune responses, vaccination and keeping away from natural infections than previous versions of the virus, experts said in interviews.

Vaccines can prevent serious illness and death, although booster doses may be needed to protect most people. Still, two of the most effective vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are preparing to improve their shots if necessary.

Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, said, “We really need to be aware of this new species and prepare for it.