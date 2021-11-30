Will the Covid Vaccines Stop Omicron? Scientists Are Racing to Find Out.
Fearing another global outbreak of the coronavirus, as nations cut off air links from South Africa, scientists rushed to collect data on Sunday about the new omicron type, its capabilities, and – perhaps most importantly – how effectively the current vaccine would protect against it.
The initial findings are composite pictures. This type of virus may be more transmissible and more capable of responding to the body’s immune responses, vaccination and keeping away from natural infections than previous versions of the virus, experts said in interviews.
Vaccines can prevent serious illness and death, although booster doses may be needed to protect most people. Still, two of the most effective vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are preparing to improve their shots if necessary.
Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, said, “We really need to be aware of this new species and prepare for it.
“Perhaps in a few weeks, we will have a better understanding of how widespread this type is and how important it is to push the variant vaccine forward,” he said. Said Bloom.
Despite scientists launching a new type of vigorous scrutiny, countries around the world reduced travel to nations in South Africa, where omikrons were first introduced. Despite restrictions, the virus has been found in half a dozen European countries, including the United Kingdom, as well as Australia, Israel and Hong Kong.
Already, Omicron accounts for most of the 2,300 new daily cases in South Africa’s Gauteng province, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday. Nationally, new infections have tripled in the past week, and test positivity has increased from 2 percent to 9 percent.
Scientists have reacted to omicron faster than any other type. In just 36 hours of the first signs of a crisis in South Africa on Tuesday, researchers analyzed samples from 100 infected patients, collected data and alerted the world, said Nelson R. in Durban. Said Tulio de Oliveira, a geneticist at the Mandela School of Medicine. .
Within an hour of the first alarm, scientists in South Africa rushed to test the coronavirus vaccine against the new strain. Now, dozens of teams from around the world – including researchers from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – have joined the chase.
They will not know the results as early as two weeks. But the mutations made by Omicron indicate that the vaccine will probably be somewhat less effective than some previously unknown form.
“Based on the amount of work people have done on other variants and other mutations, we can be sure that these mutations will lead to a significant reduction in antibody neutralization,” he said. Bloom said, referring to the body’s ability to attack the invading virus. .
Doctors in South Africa are increasing the risk of re-infection among people who have already had Covid-19, suggesting that the type may overcome natural immunity. Said Richard Lesells, infectious disease physician at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Omicron has about 50 mutations, with more than 30 in the spike, with a viral protein on its surface that trains the vaccine to recognize and invade.
Some of these mutations have been observed before. Some are thought to have given the beta variant the ability to set aside the vaccine, while others have most likely turbocharged Delta’s highly contagious.
Penny Moore, a virologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa, said of the new strain:
But there is also Omicron 26 Unique Spike Mutations, Compared to 10 in Delta and six in beta. Many of them are likely to find it more difficult to identify and suppress the immune system.
“There are many that we have never studied before, but just looking at the location on the spike, they are in a region that we know is immune-dominated,” said Dr. The body’s immune system interacts with parts of the spike protein, Moore said.
Dr. Moore’s team is probably at the forefront of examining how long the vaccine against Omicron has survived. She and her colleagues are preparing to test blood against people who have been completely vaccinated against the synthetic version of the Omicron type.
Creating a “pseudovirus” – a viral stand-in with all the mutations – takes time, but results can be obtained in about 10 days.
To more closely mimic what people are likely to face, another team, led by Alex Siegel, a virologist at the Africa Health Research Institute, is developing Live Omicron, which will test the blood of fully vaccinated people, as well as those whose blood will be tested. Previously infected.
Those results may take longer but a complete picture of vaccine efficacy should be provided, Drs. Siegel said.
If the vaccine proves to be less potent against Omicron, they may need to be replaced to increase their effectiveness. Preparing for the worst, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson are planning to test a synthetic version of Omicron against their vaccines.
Specifically, mRNA vaccines – Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech – have been developed using this technology to allow for rapid change. Pfizer scientists can “accept the current vaccine within six weeks and send the initial batch within 100 days of the escape variant” which kills the immune system, said Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts.
Moderna’s work began on Tuesday, shortly after its scientists learned about Omicron – the company’s fastest response to its type so far, said Dr. Moderna’s president. Said Stephen Hoge.
Despite the lack of omicron proliferation data, it was clear that variants would be a serious threat to vaccines, he said.
“This story is a Frankenstein mix of all the great hits,” said Dr. Hoge said, referring to several variations of the variant. “He rang our alarm bells.”
Moderna can update its current vaccine in about two months and get clinical results in about three months if needed, he said.
Both companies plan to test whether the booster shots will boost the immune system enough to prevent the new type. Booster antibody levels of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been shown to significantly increase.
But those antibodies may not be widely effective against every recurrence of the virus and may not be sufficient to completely neutralize the omikron, said Michelle Nussenzweg, an immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York.
People who recover from covid and then take a single dose of the vaccine produce a wide range of antibodies capable of detecting more versions of the virus than just vaccinated ones.
“It’s clear that hybrid immunity, the kind of people they get when they get infected and vaccinated, is superior, and that’s very likely to be taken care of,” he said. Nusenzweg said.
“After two doses of the vaccine, we didn’t see it. But we hope that after three doses, maybe something will be caught, “he said.
Dr. Nusenzweg and his colleagues are preparing to test Omicron against mRNA vaccines, as well as against vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. They hope to get results within a month.
Creating an omicron-specific vaccine in just a week would be a miracle. But the potential for their production and distribution raises frightening questions.
If new versions are needed to protect people everywhere, companies should make them available to the African countries that need them the most and they can afford the least, he said. De Oliveira said.
“South Africa has at least managed to buy its own vaccine,” he said. But poor countries like Sudan, Mozambique, Iswatini and Lesotho will need lower cost options.
Pfizer did not answer questions about low-cost vaccines for African nations. Dr. of Modern. Hoge said the company has already signed an agreement with the African Union to distribute 110 million doses at a rate of $ 3.50 per half dose of the vaccine.
Dr. Hoge said he recognized that 110 million people make up less than 10 percent of Africa’s population. But, he noted, “we are the smallest of all the producers out there, and so 10 percent hopefully useful.”
Despite concerns expressed by South African scientists about vaccine inequality and travel restrictions, they have been requested for genetic sequencing of omikrons from laboratories in Italy, Germany, Australia and New Zealand, as well as North America.
The more teams involved, the better. Moore said he received about 50 requests on Saturday alone. As the virus travels around the world, it is likely to keep changing. “Getting the right combination of mutations into oneself is a moving goal,” she said.
Researchers everywhere want to avoid premature conclusions, a mistake they make when it comes to beta types. Only one known mutation was observed in those types of preliminary tests and the immune system was shown to be underperforming, Drs. Moore recalled. (Fortunately, the type also appeared to be less contagious.)
To get a complete picture of the effectiveness of vaccines against Omicron, scientists need to look not only at the level of antibodies but also at immune cells that can detect and destroy infected cells. Immune cells called T cells are important in preventing infection from progressing to serious illness and death.
Some mutations in the omicron occur in certain parts of the virus targeted by T cells, meaning that it may be more difficult for T cells to identify these types.
Wendy Burgers, an immunologist at the University of Cape Town, said computer simulations could predict changes in six of the hundreds of areas where T cells can be detected.
It won’t feel like much. But people make different sets of T cells, so depending on what target the mutation is, some people may be greatly affected by omikron – and others may be vulnerable.
To measure how mutations will occur in a population, Drs. Burgers is hoping to get blood from 50 people infected with the virus. Once the samples are in hand, “maybe a week too late at night and after analysis the results will be available,” she said.
Even if the vaccine against Omicron survives, newer versions may be needed sometime and perhaps soon. The virus is mutating much faster than expected, Drs. Said Bloom.
Seasonal influenza is a frequently cited example of a virus that mutates quickly, requiring regular updates for vaccines. But coronaviruses are “at least relatively, and possibly even faster,” he said. Said Bloom. “There are always new forms being created.”
Linsey Chutel Contributed to the report from South Africa.
