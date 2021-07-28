Will the Delta Variant Wreck the Recovery?

The good economic news, when it comes to the ascending Delta variant of the coronavirus, is that it only puts the economy at risk in two ways. The bad news: it’s supply and demand.

So far, the recovery remains robust according to most of the available data. Real-time indicators of business activity show little evidence that Americans are significantly withdrawing their economic activity.

But while there is no reason to expect a repeat of the huge disruption of 2020, the new variant puts at risk the kind of rapid recovery that has been underway for months. Just as much of the economy was looking to get back to full operation, it can be tantamount to throwing sand into the gears.

The emergence of the variant has already caused several wobbly days on Wall Street. And Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to be faced with questions about the economic implications of Delta at a press conference Wednesday afternoon after a meeting of the Fed’s policy committee.