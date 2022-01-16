Will the mail run on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?



(WHNT) — Will the mail run on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? The quick reply: no.

Similar to all different federally-recognized holidays, mail from the United States Postal Service (USPS) won’t run on the day honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Common mail companies will restart on Tuesday, January 18.

Siena analysis ballot weighs in on race relations and discrimination in NYS



Martin Luther King Jr. Day, typically referred to as MLK Day, acknowledges the birthday of the famed civil rights chief. It’s noticed yearly on the third Monday of January, regardless of King’s precise birthday being January 15. It was first acknowledged as a federal vacation in 1986, however not formally noticed in all 50 states till 2000.

For a full checklist of 2022 holidays acknowledged by USPS, click on right here.