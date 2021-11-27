Will the Tata Punch compete with the Swift? News of Maruti Suzuki working on micro SUV

A report has revealed that Maruti Suzuki is working on a micro SUV these days. Which can be launched by the end of 2024. If the Swift SUV comes, then it can compete with SUVs like Tata Punch.

The next generation of the popular Suzuki Swift is about to arrive next year. According to the information, Swift Sport can be launched in 2023. However, the date has not been announced regarding this yet. At the same time, a report has been revealed that Maruti Suzuki is working on a micro SUV these days. Which can be launched by the end of 2024. If the Swift SUV comes, then it can compete with SUVs like Tata Punch. Tata Punch was launched in India only last month.

According to the information, Maruti Suzuki may bring it in that segment to compete with the punch in India. However, Suzuki already has the Ignis in this segment. As per some other reports, Suzuki plans to bring Swift Cross a model between the Ignis and the subcompact SUV Vitara Brezza. The length of the Ignis is 3,700 mm while that of Vitara Brezza is 3,995 mm.

What will be the specialty of Micro SUV

Suzuki’s latest Heartect platform is likely to underpin the upcoming Swift Cross. Under the hood, it could get a turbocharged 1.4-litre engine, which powers the new generation Swift hatchback. This engine is capable of generating maximum power of 129 bhp and peak torque of 235 Nm. Suzuki may offer higher ground clearance, skid plates and heavy plastic cladding to make it look like an SUV.

Maruti will run Rebadge

Some other reports claim that Suzuki may rebadge the Toyota Yaris Cross available in the global markets as Swift Cross. Two Japanese carmakers have done this for several models in India. It is expected that Maruti will run a rebadge in India next year to take on the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.