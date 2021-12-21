Will the ‘vote hurt’ even after the law is withdrawn? The question was asked to Rakesh Tikait, such an answer was received

The Bharatiya Kisan Union had decided to suspend the agitation after the Agriculture Act was repealed. The homecoming of the farmers sitting on the border of Delhi had also started. During this entire movement, Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union remained in the discussion and he stood up against the government on every front. An old interview of Rakesh Tikait with ‘BBC’ is going viral.

In the interview going viral, Rakesh Tikait was asked the question, ‘How will you use political means? This time and even after the repeal of the Agriculture Act, will the government get hurt by the vote?’ In response, he said, ‘We have all kinds of treatments. He will be given the same treatment as the government asks for. We will tell after the code of conduct is put in place to cure the injury to the vote. Right now the government has the right to act. If the government wants, it can become the face of the farmers. We want the government to talk.

Tikait further says, ‘Similarly if the farmer also says that my doors are also closed and I do not have to talk to anyone. The government can talk to China and Pakistan, but the farmer does not see it. The government should still understand in time that this thing is happening absolutely right. We will make a compromise on the table itself, it is not possible that there will be a compromise in the air. All these people are farmers of India, no one has come from outside. It is not possible that we should not even talk to the people.

Rakesh Tikait had further said, ‘You people do not let anyone talk. The country’s press has no freedom. The government is also guarding the media. Everything is being controlled by the government. Many people are being sold with love and many people are being intimidated. We are explaining to our farmer brothers that do not trust the government with ease. Because the government’s promise and the ground reality are seen in a completely different way. We want them to call us to talk.