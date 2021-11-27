Will there be an increase in the salary of central employees? This was revealed about the house rent allowance

The decision to release DA dues pending for 18 months has not been announced yet but is expected to happen soon. Therefore, if the DA arrears are released along with the increase in HRA, the salary benefit of the employees is expected to be doubling.

After the order to increase the dearness allowance of central employees from July 1, now the central government is going to give another good news to the employees. It is considering increasing the House Rent Allowance (HRA) of lakhs of employees by the beginning of the coming year 2022. If the government increases the HRD of central employees, then from January the salary of the employees will also increase.

The Indian Railway Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) and National Federation of Railwaymen (NFIR) had demanded to increase the HR of the employees. For which it is now being considered that soon the house rent allowance may increase. This increase can be done from January 1. According to the information, the decision to release DA arrears pending for 18 months has not been announced yet, but is expected to happen soon. Therefore, if the DA arrears are released along with the increase in HRA, the salary benefit of the employees is expected to be doubling.

How HRA is allotted

HRA is a very important part of the salary of government employees. Which helps the employees to live. The central government provides HRA to the employees according to the city in which they are posted. And accordingly HRA is allotted. To allocate it, the government has divided the cities into three categories – X, Y, and Z. If the hike in HRA is approved then X category cities can get Rs 5400 more, Y can expect a hike of Rs 3600 per month, and Z can expect a hike of Rs 1800 per month. can.

How much HRA do you get now

Cities with a population of more than 50 lakhs come under the X category, in which the employees get 27% house rent allowance. Meanwhile, in categories Y and Z cities, employees receive HRA of 18% and 9% of their basic pay, respectively.