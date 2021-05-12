Will UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021 Be Postponed? Check Official Updates & Complete Details





UPSC 2021 Prelims (CSE) is scheduled for twenty seventh June and no official announcement has been made to postpone the exams. Many candidates are additionally demanding to postpone the exams on social media equivalent to Twitter and Fb. Nevertheless, specialists are suggesting that because of the COVID-19 pandemic and surge within the variety of instances, there’s a risk that the examination may be postponed.

Scenario Comparable To Final Yr:

An virtually related scenario occurred final yr on account of COVID-19 lockdown and nation-wise lockdown on account of which UPSC 2020 was postponed. Whereas deciding the brand new dates candidates got not less than 30 days of discover. The examination date(UPSC Prelims 2020) was postponed to October 4. So specialists are suggesting that related selections are additionally anticipated this time contemplating the present scenario.

UPSC Has Postponed Different Exams:

UPSC has not too long ago postponed a number of exams because of the ongoing disaster. For instance, interviews of the UPSC CSE 2020 (earlier scheduled from 26.04.2021 to 18.06.2021) are postponed until additional announcement and the Mixed Medical Providers Examination, 2021 scheduled for 05-Might 2021 can also be postponed until the additional replace.

Different Recruitment Exams Has Additionally Been Postponed:

Different ongoing authorities recruitment exams like SSC CGL and a few exams of SSC CHSL have additionally been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the official notification of SSC, the fee will assess the scenario after which it can resolve on examination dates.

Resulting from all these occasions and previous yr expertise, specialists are suggesting that there’s a risk that UPSC may postpone the Civil Service Examination if the COVID-19 instances carry on growing. Nevertheless, no official announcement has been made by the fee however UPSC aspirants are demanding to postpone the examination through social media.

