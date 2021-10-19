Will you also give tickets to women on the lines of Congress, BJP started talking here and there on the question of anchor

Assembly elections are going to be held in five states including UP in the next few months. Apart from UP, it also includes Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, but the most interesting and Important Election UP is of For this, other parties including BJP, Congress, SP, BSP have started preparing. There is a constant debate going on about this on TV channels. At present, there is a debate on who will give how many tickets to women in all the parties.

In a debate with anchor Anjana Omkashyap on news channel Aaj Tak, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet asked BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi whether her party would also give 40 percent tickets to women in UP on the lines of Congress.

On this Sudhanshu Trivedi said that it will definitely happen, but first you tell whether your party will do this in Punjab. There you are in a strong position. In UP, the position of your party is “neither lota nor thali”. Tell me on this.

Supriya Shrinet said that Priyanka Gandhi had announced that she would give 40 percent tickets to women. She wanted to give fifty, but a consensus could not be reached in the party. That’s why it didn’t happen. As the National General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi is constantly fighting for women from her level. Said that the party has always worked for the honor of women.

Also Read Will SP give tickets to women in elections? In the live debate, the anchor asked the question and got such an answer

On the other hand, on this issue, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria said that his party has done a lot for women. Laptops were given to the girl students. Issued 1029 numbers for women’s safety. Increased police security, started many new types of jobs for women. But when the anchor asked him whether his party would give the ticket or not, he kept putting off the question.

“Will BJP give 40 percent seats in UP to women”? @SupriyaShrinate did @SudhanshuTrived Question from…. Sudhanshu Trivedi also raised a question in response to this; Asked- “Will Congress give the same number of seats to women in Punjab as well”? Watch this interesting debate#attack | @anjanaomkashyap pic.twitter.com/ywDKdA8zd1 — AajTak (@aajtak) October 19, 2021

Although the UP election is the biggest election in the country and all the parties try to win maximum number of seats in this state, but at present, the main contest is being seen by the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party. Congress and BSP are not showing any significant effect. But all the parties are preparing to enter the field in the hope of victory.

The post Will you also give tickets to women on the lines of Congress, BJP started talking here and there on the question of anchor appeared first on Jansatta.



#give #tickets #women #lines #Congress #BJP #started #talking #question #anchor