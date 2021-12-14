Will you be seen supporting any political party on any platform? The question was asked to Rakesh Tikait, such an answer was received

After the repeal of the Agriculture Act, the homecoming of farmers has also started. Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, sitting on the Ghazipur border, said that he too will return to his village Sisauli on December 15. Not only this, Tikait has made it clear that he is not going to sit still and will continue to fight for the rights of farmers in different states of the country. In this sequence, he will also visit Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Recently, during an interview, he was questioned about contesting elections. He was asked the question, ‘With elections approaching, will Rakesh Tikait be seen on any platform, supporting any political party’. In response, Tikait had bluntly said, ‘We will not support or promote at all and at any cost. Everyone said right because all we want to say is that if any political party supported us, then thank them, but no one will get our support like this.

Rakesh Tikait further says, ‘It doesn’t matter if we people support or not. People see everything on their own, they don’t need to tell anything. Even during this entire movement, whatever he did was visible to the public. Therefore, there is no question of us supporting or not. We can tell about ourselves and will always stick to our point of view that we have no support. There is no question of contesting elections right now.

After the meeting of the United Kisan Morcha, it was decided that meetings would be held at different places. Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, had said about this that we will go to the states where there is no election, so our agitation has nothing to do with the elections. He had said, ‘Wherever people call us and there is a need, we organize meetings.’ Rakesh Tikait had said that he is going to Wardha in Maharashtra on December 19 and Tamil Nadu on December 17.