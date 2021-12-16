Will you change the name of Taj Mahal to ‘Ram Mahal’ too? The question was asked to Yogi Adityanath, such an answer was received

With the assembly elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh, the political turmoil is also intensifying. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached Kashi Vishwanath. Along with this, he had also inspected the ongoing development works in his parliamentary constituency. During this entire journey, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also seen with him. A comment by Akhilesh Yadav regarding PM Modi’s two-day visit was also very much discussed.

BJP leaders hit back at Akhilesh Yadav and said that he has insulted the Prime Minister. While clarifying, Akhilesh said that I was talking about the end of the Yogi government. Amidst the political turmoil, an old interview of CM Yogi Adityanath with ‘India TV’ is going viral. In this interview, Yogi Adityanath was asked the question, ‘If your thinking is to change foreign names, then you will also change the name of Taj Mahal to Ram Mahal?’

In response to this, Yogi Adityanath had said, ‘If such work has been done by any foreign invaders in any period, then it should be changed immediately. Because this is also the fight for the cultural freedom of the country. Historical places should also be named after whom this country should be identified. As far as Taj Mahal is concerned, why won’t we name it Ram Mahal? If necessary, its name will also be changed. Whether Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal for Mumtaz or not is a matter of investigation.

Yogi Adityanath further says, ‘There is no legacy that has given us such names. Whatever things will be in the interest of the country, we should take those steps immediately. We should not even think at all while taking such steps. We should not even think about taking such steps. When you come to Gorakhpur, you will see that when a Muslim is suffering, he does not go anywhere else, he comes to me only. Anyone who suffers from the Akhilesh government also comes to me. I take out time for the public.

How will you waive the loans of farmers? In response, he had said, ‘We had also balanced a lot of things. In the previous government, on which things were spent the most, we had done the work of putting a stop to all such things. Earlier ministers and officials used to go abroad for travel, but we stopped all these things immediately. We said that you guys go to your respective areas and work to solve the problems of your area.