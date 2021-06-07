Will You Go to Prom With Us?

Good morning.

Ah, promenade.

For generations of American youngsters, it has been a sturdy ceremony of passage — one that always brings a heady swirl of angst and nervous pleasure.

However this 12 months, California excessive schoolers informed me that their proms had been completely different. After the scholars had spent the higher a part of a 12 months studying from residence, the occasions had been websites of unfettered pleasure and reduction, freed from drama.

As Sienna Barry, a senior and the coed physique president at Petaluma Excessive Faculty, put it: “Why have drama on the one night time you get of senior 12 months?”