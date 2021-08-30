Will You Know if Your Co-workers Are Vaccinated? Tell Us About It.

As millions of Americans prepare to return to work in person, many employers scramble to implement workplace health and safety protocols, whether in an office, on the frontline, or elsewhere. . New York Times reporters writing about these policies would like to hear workers talk about their experiences. (And throughout the pandemic, millions of workers have never left their workplaces. We’re also interested in people returning to non-administrative or clerical jobs. Please share your experiences here.)

We will not publish your name with your submission without contacting you first, and we may use your contact details to follow up with you.