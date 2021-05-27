Will your Verizon or AT&T phone work after 3G networks shut down?



Main US wi-fi carriers are gearing as much as shut down their previous 3G networks — a course of that has been fraught with delays and miscommunication as corporations alert clients with older telephones that it’s time to improve. To that finish, Verizon and AT&T have printed guides to which units will cease working after their 3G networks go offline subsequent yr. Right here’s what you might want to know.

Verizon has delayed its CDMA 3G community shutdown a number of occasions however is now firmly dedicated to shutting the community down by December thirty first, 2022. All 3G fundamental telephones and smartphones will lose service, however some 4G units will likely be impacted as effectively — particularly, people who don’t assist VoLTE (Voice over LTE). Just a few related units are affected, too; check out Verizon’s full pointers for extra particulars.

Taking the other strategy, AT&T has printed a whole record (noticed by XDA Builders) of precisely which telephones, tablets, and smartwatches will hold working after its 3G shutdown on February twenty second, 2022. (Individually, there’s concern within the alarm trade: many house safety units use AT&T’s 3G and it’s potential that customers gained’t have the ability to change them in time.) In any case, AT&T makes it straightforward to know which cellular units will hold functioning after the community shutdown.

T-Cellular’s 3G shutdown is a little more difficult. It operates a UMTS 3G community, which the corporate will reportedly shut down in April 2022, and Dash’s former CDMA 3G community, which the corporate says it’ll sundown on January 1st, 2022. T-Cellular hasn’t printed a listing of affected units, however clients can test their system’s IMEI to see if it’s LTE and VoLTE suitable, which ought to point out whether or not the system will hold working after the 3G networks are taken offline.