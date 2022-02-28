World

William Blount Arrested in Subway Hammer Attack on Nina Rothschild – Gadget Clock

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
William Blount Arrested in Subway Hammer Attack on Nina Rothschild – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
William Blount Arrested in Subway Hammer Attack on Nina Rothschild – Gadget Clock

William Blount Arrested in Subway Hammer Attack on Nina Rothschild – Gadget Clock

William Blount Arrested in Subway Hammer Attack on Nina Rothschild – Gadget Clock

The 57-year-old Manhattan man arrested in the hammer attack on a New York City health department employee as she headed into a Queens subway station one night after work last week has a lengthy criminal record, including a jail escape attempt that left him with two broken ankles, law enforcement officials say.

William Blount’s record includes kidnappings, robberies and drug crimes in New York City and South Carolina dating to the early 1980s.

He was sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping, 15 years for burglary and five years (to run concurrently) for committing a crime of violence with a firearm in a case in which he and his brother broke into a Bojangles in South Carolina in 2000 and kidnapped two employees, making one open the safe.

Blount tried to escape while serving that sentence, South Carolina police say. It happened during the murder of a guard by other inmates amid a larger escape plot on Sept. 17, 2000. Blount tried to join the jailbreak, jumping from the prison roof and breaking both his ankles in the process. He was caught, and got hit with a conspiracy to escape charge on top of the other crimes for which he was jailed.

The 57-year-old’s New York City crimes date back to about 1993 — and the subway attack at Long Island City’s Queens Plaza station last Thursday night marks the most recent allegation against him. Blount allegedly attacked 57-year-old Nina Rothschild, a researcher with the city’s health department, blindsiding her from behind with multiple hammer blows to the head before kicking her down the stairs.

READ Also  Pentagon Leaders Warn of a Horrific Aftermath If Russia Invades Ukraine – Gadget Clock

He stole her purse before fleeing the scene. Rothschild was hospitalized in critical condition with a skull fracture and brain bleeding. Her brother told News 4 late last week that she was doing better after emergency surgery to repair the fracture.

The victim, who works as a researcher for New York City’s Department of Health, was critically injured in the attack, a senior NYPD official said. Gadget Clock’s Myles Miller reports.

Blount is accused of attempted murder, robbery and assault in that case. Contact information for his legal representation was not immediately known.

Dr. Dave Chokshi, health commissioner for the city, called the attack “horrific” in a statement and said the agency’s thoughts were with the woman and her family.

“Nina has worked tirelessly in service to her fellow New Yorkers and she is truly a public health hero,” Chokshi said. “The Health Department and I will do everything we can to support her in her recovery—and we ask that all New Yorkers keep her and her family in their thoughts while respecting their privacy during this difficult time.”

The horrifying attack came less than a week after Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul jointly announced a new subway safety initiative — one designed to both mitigate recent spikes in violence in the transit system and intensify homeless outreach as the city looks to encourage a rebound of subway use post-COVID.

Officials shared more details on that plan early last week, saying it would target six priority lines to start — the A, E, 1, 2/ 3 (described as a combination target), N, R and 7 — and include additional police and social services worker deployment.

READ Also  Ukraine invasion puts Russia’s elite sports status at risk

Thursday’s attack marked one of nearly a dozen logged in transit since the announcement.

#William #Blount #Arrested #Subway #Hammer #Attack #Nina #Rothschild #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment