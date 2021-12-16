William Brown Becomes 16th Inmate to Die While in Custody at Rikers Island – Gadget Clock





William Brown, 55, was in custody at the Anna M. Kross Center (AMKC) when he was found to be in medical distress, according to the NYC Department of Correction (NYC DOC). Although, CPR was administered and a medical emergency was activated, Brown was pronounced dead around 11:46 p.m.

The cause of death is under investigation with confirmation pending from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Department of Correction said.

According to DOC, Brown was in custody since Nov. 14. It is unknown what charges he faced.

Brown’s next of kin and attorney of record have been notified by DOC, the agency said.

“I am devastated to know that another person entrusted in our care has passed away. We will work diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. My deepest sympathy goes out to Mr. Brown’s loved ones,” DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said in a statement.

DOC said that further details will be released once a full investigation has been conducted.

Brown’s death comes mere days after another inmate died Friday at a hospital after experiencing a medical issue, the city’s Department of Correction said.

Malcolm Boatwright, 28, was taken from the city’s troubled Rikers Island jail complex to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on Thursday and was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 5:30 a.m., officials said.

The mounting death of inmates at the city’s embattled jail is the latest tragedy in the face of efforts by local and state officials to clean up the island complex.

Rikers Island, which holds people pretrial, is facing a crisis with disturbing allegations of sex assault and harassment of female correction officers, crowded conditions, understaffing, lack of food and rampant COVID spread.

Additionally, dozens of women inmates at Rikers Island have signed a petition opposing the recent decision to temporarily move them to state facilities, Gadget Clock has learned, claiming that the move is “silencing us, hiding us, abusing your power.”

The troubling allegations have prompted citizens and officials to call for its closure.