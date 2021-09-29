William Persson, a bobsledder, sues USA Skelton over brain injuries
A former bobsledder filed a class-action lawsuit Wednesday against the sport’s national governing body, claiming the organization had failed to warn or protect athletes about brain injuries for decades.
William Persson, who competed for the United States from 1999 to 2007, filed a lawsuit in a California state court against USA Bobsleigh and Skeleton, the organization that oversees those two sports in the United States.
In the lawsuit, the individual’s lawyers argued that the bobsleigh organization knew long before 1983 that the sport could cause serious brain injuries, leading to significant and irreversible medical conditions, but did not properly communicate the information with its athletes. Did not share or did not work well enough. Protect their health and safety.
The man and his lawyers asked the court to substantiate a class of plaintiffs that would seek compensation from USA Bobsled and Skeleton. He called for that compensation to include a fund that would pay for intensive medical monitoring of former athletes as well as “the establishment of a court-supervised compensation program for individuals who have already been diagnosed, treated and/or harmed.” have died (including death) from brain injury, including neurodegenerative and behavioral disorders and diseases.”
A spokeswoman for USA Bobsled and Skeleton said Wednesday afternoon that officials had just received a complaint and were “looking into it.”
In a statement issued by his attorney, Persson said: “The number of sled athletes I have coached and competed with currently dealing with brain injuries from our time is incredible. Those who were fiercely competitive and athletes suffered from depression. , living with dementia, and some taking their own lives.”
The person is represented by Jason Laksevik, a Pittsburgh attorney involved in early litigation against the NFL regarding treatment for players later found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE. Degenerative brain disease is associated with both mild and severe traumatic brain injuries. The litigation eventually led to a $1 billion settlement with the league.
In March, Dr. Ann Mackie, a leading neuropathologist and director of Boston University’s CTE Center, discovered that Pavle Jovanovic, a former Olympic bobsledder who killed himself last year, traced the disease to brains previously donated to CTE Mackie. dead football player
Jovanovic hanged himself in his family’s metal shop in central New Jersey in May 2020 after suffering from substance abuse, symptoms associated with Parkinson’s, such as uncontrollable shaking, and mood disorders . He was 43 years old.
Later that year, The New York Times published a series of stories on former athletes in bobsled and skeleton who struggled with similar symptoms. Jovanovic was the third elite North American bobsledder to kill himself since 2013. In 2017, Steven Holcomb, who piloted the American bobsled known as the “Night Train” to the Olympic gold medal in 2010, was found dead in Lake Placid, NY. An apparent overdose of alcohol and sleeping pills.
In recent years, an increasing number of current and retired athletes in sliding sports have stated that they suffer from many of the same conditions that afflict football players and other contact sports athletes. They deal with frequent headaches, increased sensitivity to bright light and loud sounds, forgetfulness and psychological problems.
In a statement last year, USA Bobsled and Skeleton CEO Aaron McGuire said that the organization “takes athlete safety very seriously. We recognize that all sports have inherent risks. When it comes to injuries we Put an emphasis on education and prevention first, including brain injuries.”
Officials said the organization used the latest science, technology and protocols to monitor the health of its athletes and was trying to connect with former participants in the sport.
“We are actively working on expanding our alumni database and strengthening relationships with former athletes,” McGuire said. “Our athletes mean a lot to us beyond their athletic careers. We want them to be involved and seek help when needed.”
