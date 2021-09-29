William Persson, a bobsledder, sues USA Skelton over brain injuries

A former bobsledder filed a class-action lawsuit Wednesday against the sport’s national governing body, claiming the organization had failed to warn or protect athletes about brain injuries for decades.

William Persson, who competed for the United States from 1999 to 2007, filed a lawsuit in a California state court against USA Bobsleigh and Skeleton, the organization that oversees those two sports in the United States.

In the lawsuit, the individual’s lawyers argued that the bobsleigh organization knew long before 1983 that the sport could cause serious brain injuries, leading to significant and irreversible medical conditions, but did not properly communicate the information with its athletes. Did not share or did not work well enough. Protect their health and safety.

The man and his lawyers asked the court to substantiate a class of plaintiffs that would seek compensation from USA Bobsled and Skeleton. He called for that compensation to include a fund that would pay for intensive medical monitoring of former athletes as well as “the establishment of a court-supervised compensation program for individuals who have already been diagnosed, treated and/or harmed.” have died (including death) from brain injury, including neurodegenerative and behavioral disorders and diseases.”