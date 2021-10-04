William Shatner to launch into space on next Blue Origin flight

The mission will come during a busy time for Blue Origin. Last week, 21 current and former employees said in an essay that the company was filled with sexism and dismissal of employees speaking out on safety issues related to the New Shepard rocket. Blue Origin denied the allegations, saying the company had an internal hotline for sexual harassment complaints and that the New Shepard was “the safest space vehicle ever designed or built.”

Mr De Vries, one of the passengers who joined Mr Shatner over the New Shepard, said last week that he was not concerned about the content of the essay. “I trust Blue Origin’s safety program, spacecraft and track record, and certainly would not have flown with them if I hadn’t,” he said last week.

The company has other challenges, including a dispute with NASA in federal court after losing a major contract to SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk to build landers to return astronauts to the Moon. Development of an engine powering larger rockets is nearly a year behind, including an engine built by the Boeing-Lockheed Martin venture United Launch Alliance.

The New Shepard is one of a handful of spacecraft in the booming space tourism industry to offer space rides to wealthy travelers. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, developed primarily to fly government astronauts to the International Space Station, flew its first private crew of tourists in September and more private missions are slated for next year . Virgin Galactic, which sent its founder Richard Branson and other passengers into space in July, plans to open its commercial space tourism business next year, clearing a backlog of about 600 ticket holders. Its next flight, accompanied by officials and researchers from the Italian Air Force, is expected this month.