Williams leads No. 10 UConn to 90-49 rout of Georgetown



Christine Williams led the No. 10 Yukon 90-49 in Georgetown on Sunday with 19 points.

Today Fad scored all of his 12 points in the first half and added 11 for Nika Muhal Huskies (19-5, 13-1 Big East), who has won for the fourth time in a row since breaking the nearly nine-year conference winning streak of the program. Villanova.

Mary Cloharty, led by Georgetown (7-17, 2-14), had 15 points, having lost their last 31 meetings with the Huskies.

This is the seventh and 13th defeat in a row in the last 14 games for the Voss since the 78-62 win over Butler on 30 January.

Muhal started the game with a 3-pointer, but the Huskies turned the ball seven times in the first quarter and trailed 4-3 early.

Using a 12-0 run to take control of the Yukon game, Avena was capped by a still and 3-point play from Westbrook, giving the Huskies a 15-4 lead. Fad had seven points in the first 10 minutes and Yukon was leading 20-9 after a quarter.

The Huskies closed the half at 19-2 and took a 45-19 lead at the break after forcing 19 turnovers with 16 steels from Georgetown.

Big picture

Georgetown: The Hoyas came into the game with an average of just under 18 turnovers per game. Sunday was their 30th.

UConn: The Huskies saw 10 players in action, after spending most of the season with eight or fewer available to play. National Player of the Year Page Buickers, who has been sidelined since December 5 due to a left knee injury, took part in a pre-game warm-up as he approached the floor.

Coming next

Georgetown returned home on Tuesday night to face Villanova.

UConn played its second game in a four-game homestead to end the regular season while hosting the Marquette in Hartford on Wednesday.