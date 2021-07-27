Williamstown Theater Festival Tries to Weather the Storms
I hate being caught in the rain. But lately, with the mercurial weather and my new dog walking schedule, I found myself caught up in bright sun showers, swampy mists, and outright storms. In my humble opinion, the rain is nothing to sing about – damn Gene Kelly.
After a sunny bus ride to Williamstown, Massachusetts, walking with a puppy, tote, and backpack, I was caught again – soaked to the soles of my Converse. About 15 minutes later, the sky moved in as suddenly as it burst. This is a problem that the Williamstown Theater Festival, which I was attending for the first time, had been dealing with all summer. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the usually indoor festival has tried to adapt with three outdoor productions. But the region has received an above-average amount of precipitation this season, disrupting those plans and causing the festival not to open its shows to criticism from critics.
Adaptation, how the festival successfully readapted or not to the climate and the political-cultural climate (namely the pandemic and the protests), was the theme of my weekend.
One of the first images I saw on my wet ride from the bus to the hotel was of a black woman on a stage: lovely. It was an outdoor rehearsal for one of three 30-minute plays staged by playwright-director Robert O’Hara for “Celebrating the Black Radical Imagination: Nine Solo Plays”. In “The Master’s Tools”, ably written by Zora Howard (“Stew”), a black slave named Tituba (a wonderfully evil Rosalyn Coleman), as the slave victim of “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller, recounts a treacherous storm which led to the beheading of his mother. A storm is a “great equalizer,” she says, describing how nature howls “like it’s in heat” and how trees tremble “like they’re possessed.”
It made me roll my eyes again from my seat on the lawn of the ’62 Theater and Dance Center, where the production was presented. A valve arched over the stage where Tituba told his story. A few minutes before she went on stage, the ushers had distributed rain ponchos to the audience; the forecast had predicted rain in the afternoon.
The rain never came. But by this point, the audience, sitting on the lawn with no cover, had already been exposed to the vicious midday sun for an hour watching the other two short solos, all conducted by Candis C. Jones, which featured in the last week of the production of the anthology: “Mark It Down” by Charly Evon Simpson, and “The Last …… (A Work in Progress)”, by Ngozi Anyanwu.
In “The Last”, a queer black man (Ronald Peet) reflects on a relationship, reeling from his isolation – literal 40s – and sense of loss. And in “Mark It Down”, a black woman (Naomi Lorrain) gives an account of her grief at the death of her grandmother during the pandemic.
These works by black playwrights were another way the festival responded to the moment – not to the coronavirus, but to recent calls for more diversity on stage. But when the plays were taken in the context of the community in which they were staged, there was a lag. My mother, who had joined me, and I barely saw black people in town all weekend except for the black actors at the festival. What is the point of producing new work on black in America if there is not a more concerted effort to attract black audiences to receive it?
I asked the same question when I attended the “Alien / Nation” experiment by director Michael Arden and his company, Forest of Arden. An immersive experience, “Alien / Nation,” written and designed by Eric Berryman and Jen Silverman, begins with a walking tour of the Williams College campus. (There’s a drive-in version as well.) The audience is split into groups of about eight, and each group is led, via an app, along a path dotted with artists who perform small, full stages. dance to real events that happened in western Massachusetts and beyond in 1969.
Not only does this first act – mostly about black student protests at Williams College – sound particularly relevant right now, but so does the second, which takes place at a Covid-19 vaccination center. The third, which features a weird but gorgeous reproduction of the moon landing and a planetary fashion show, makes a sloppy effort to tie the ending to the racial themes of the beginning.
While parts of the production connect (the site-specific format, the wonderfully fluid synchronized choreography of Jeff Kuperman and Eamon Foley), others show how the festival’s attempts to adapt to an innovative and pandemic-friendly experience. have failed. The complicated technology – members of the public have to download an app and have to give up their driver’s license in exchange for headphones – was prohibitive for many, including me. The app did not perform well, the tour consumed more than half of my data, and my audio kept going in and out. And the first part of the long production, which one of the members of the company described, soberly, as “a little bit of a road”, was not very accessible, especially given the vast hills of the Williams campus. (“It’s too much for someone my age,” my 56-year-old mother complained to a member of the company.Mostly for someone who has had hip replacement surgery. “)
And, again, looking at the composition of the audience, my mother and I seemed to be the only black people attending a play about black civil rights and political action.
It was my last show of the weekend, however, that best captured the festival’s attempts to adapt the theater under unpredictable circumstances. With a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by Dawn Landes, “Row”, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, is staged on wooden platforms in the beautiful reflecting pool of the Clark Art Institute.
This musical was inspired by Tori Murden McClure’s memoir “A Pearl in the Storm,” on her efforts to become the first woman to row solo across the Atlantic. By presenting ‘Row’ outside the Clark, the festival uses a local setting (the magnificent views) to present a story of resilience. Directed by Grace McLean as Tori with a rising voice (best presented in the cascading bellows of classic rock-inspired “Drowning”), the show interrupts Tori’s narrative of her journey with scenes from her past. Its story – taking action, growing up in a difficult house, then finding itself in a fight with nature – touches many familiar notes but remains unheard of, if only for the site-specific configuration and the fact that its quest really took place just 22 years ago.
But the show was also plagued by bad weather, and some members of the sound crew left work overnight, complaining about unsafe and unsatisfactory working conditions in the rain. By shifting gears to offer outdoor theater, the festival was able to ramp up during a difficult time for the performing arts, but struggled with logistics.
“Bad weather is on its way,” Tori says at one point on the show. During its long and perilous stay at sea, it must constantly acclimatize to the conditions in order to survive.
The same could be said of the theater during the pandemic; Easier said than done.
The morning after my return from Williamstown, I got caught in the rain again. I started wearing my rain boots, just got a new raincoat, and in Williamstown I bought a blue rain poncho just in case. I prefer to be prepared for any bad weather on the way – not just running for cover.
Line
Until August 15 at the Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Mass .; 413-458-3253, wtfestival.org. Duration: 2 hours.
Foreigner / Nation
Until August 15 in Williamstown, Mass; 413-458-3253, wtfestival.org. Duration: 2 hours and 25 minutes.
#Williamstown #Theater #Festival #Weather #Storms
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.