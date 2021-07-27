Williamstown Theater Festival Tries to Weather the Storms

I hate being caught in the rain. But lately, with the mercurial weather and my new dog walking schedule, I found myself caught up in bright sun showers, swampy mists, and outright storms. In my humble opinion, the rain is nothing to sing about – damn Gene Kelly.

After a sunny bus ride to Williamstown, Massachusetts, walking with a puppy, tote, and backpack, I was caught again – soaked to the soles of my Converse. About 15 minutes later, the sky moved in as suddenly as it burst. This is a problem that the Williamstown Theater Festival, which I was attending for the first time, had been dealing with all summer. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the usually indoor festival has tried to adapt with three outdoor productions. But the region has received an above-average amount of precipitation this season, disrupting those plans and causing the festival not to open its shows to criticism from critics.

Adaptation, how the festival successfully readapted or not to the climate and the political-cultural climate (namely the pandemic and the protests), was the theme of my weekend.

One of the first images I saw on my wet ride from the bus to the hotel was of a black woman on a stage: lovely. It was an outdoor rehearsal for one of three 30-minute plays staged by playwright-director Robert O’Hara for “Celebrating the Black Radical Imagination: Nine Solo Plays”. In “The Master’s Tools”, ably written by Zora Howard (“Stew”), a black slave named Tituba (a wonderfully evil Rosalyn Coleman), as the slave victim of “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller, recounts a treacherous storm which led to the beheading of his mother. A storm is a “great equalizer,” she says, describing how nature howls “like it’s in heat” and how trees tremble “like they’re possessed.”