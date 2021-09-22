Willie Garson, who played Standford Blatch on Sex and the City, dies at 57

Actor Willie Garson, best known for his role as Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s best friend in “Sex and the City”, has died. He was 57 years old.

On Tuesday, his son Nathan Garson confirmed his death in a post on Instagram. The reason was not immediately disclosed.

In addition to his popular role in the HBO series “Sex and the City”, Mr. Garson was also known for his role as con man Mozzie on the TV show “White Collar”.

Mr. Garson is credited with appearing in 30 films, including the 2008 film “Sex and the City” and the 2010 sequel “Sex and the City 2”.