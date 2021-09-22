Willie Garson, who played Standford Blatch on Sex and the City, dies at 57
Actor Willie Garson, best known for his role as Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s best friend in “Sex and the City”, has died. He was 57 years old.
On Tuesday, his son Nathan Garson confirmed his death in a post on Instagram. The reason was not immediately disclosed.
In addition to his popular role in the HBO series “Sex and the City”, Mr. Garson was also known for his role as con man Mozzie on the TV show “White Collar”.
Mr. Garson is credited with appearing in 30 films, including the 2008 film “Sex and the City” and the 2010 sequel “Sex and the City 2”.
Mr. Garson, whose birth name was William Paszamant, was born on February 20, 1964, in New Jersey to Muriel Paszamant and Donald M. Happened at Paszamant. At age 13, he began training at the Actors Institute in New York, and he graduated from Wesleyan University in 1985, where he majored in psychology and theater, according to the university.
After graduating from Wesleyan, Mr. Garson made guest appearances on several television shows including “Family Ties” and “Cheers”.
In addition to the “Sex and the City” films, Mr. Garson worked with the Farelli brothers on some of their films, including “Kingpin” (1996), “There’s Something About Mary” (1998) and “Fever Pitch” (2005). ) Are included. )
He played Lee Harvey Oswald three times in the movie “Ruby” (1992) and in the TV shows “Quantum Leap” and “MADTV”.
Mr Garson also served on the advisory board for You Gotta Believe, an organization that helps young people find sustainable families. Mr. Garson became parents in 2010 when they adopted their son, Nathan, who was 7 years old at the time.
“As a narcissistic actor, and I was by definition, I immediately became responsible for taking care of someone else,” Mr. Garson said in an interview shared on Medium last year. “It’s a really special feeling to say this. It’s such an important job and develops you in so many different ways.”
Full details about the survivors were not immediately available.
As news of Mr Garson’s passing spread on Tuesday night, actors and actors shared their memories and appreciation on social media.
Comedian Mario Cantone, who played Mr. Garson’s partner in “Sex and the City”, said Twitter That he was “devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness.”
“Soon we were all taken away,” he said. “You were a gift from the gods.”
Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in “Sex and the City”, said on Twitter that Mr Garson was “endlessly funny on-screen and in real life.”
“We all loved him and loved working with him,” she said. “He was a source of light, friendliness and business lore. He was a fine professional – always.”
