Willie Winfield, Angelic-Voiced Doo-Wop Singer, Is Dead at 91

Willie Winfield, whose silky voice with the Harptones in the 1950s made him a favorite of doo-wop connoisseurs even though the group never enjoyed mainstream commercial success, died July 27 in a hospital. from Brooklyn. He was 91 years old.

The cause was cardiac arrest, her daughter Tina Winfield said.

Mr. Winfield’s angelic voice was first heard in early rock’n’roll, and he continued to sing when doo-wop bands turned into acts of nostalgia in the 1970s. filmed with various incarnations of the Harptons until his retirement in 2019, when he was 89.

“He had one of the best voices in the world,” Dick Fox, a producer who booked the Harptones dozens of times on his oldies live shows, said in a phone interview. “Her voice was unique and it lasted her entire life. He never lost the top register.

During the 1950s, Mr. Winfield and the Harptones performed at the Apollo Theater and at shows hosted by influential disc jockeys Alan Freed (at Brooklyn Paramount) and Murray the K (at Palisades Amusement Park in New York). Jersey). They were seen in the 1956 music review film “Rockin ‘the Blues”.