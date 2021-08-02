Willie Winfield, Angelic-Voiced Doo-Wop Singer, Is Dead at 91
Willie Winfield, whose silky voice with the Harptones in the 1950s made him a favorite of doo-wop connoisseurs even though the group never enjoyed mainstream commercial success, died July 27 in a hospital. from Brooklyn. He was 91 years old.
The cause was cardiac arrest, her daughter Tina Winfield said.
Mr. Winfield’s angelic voice was first heard in early rock’n’roll, and he continued to sing when doo-wop bands turned into acts of nostalgia in the 1970s. filmed with various incarnations of the Harptons until his retirement in 2019, when he was 89.
“He had one of the best voices in the world,” Dick Fox, a producer who booked the Harptones dozens of times on his oldies live shows, said in a phone interview. “Her voice was unique and it lasted her entire life. He never lost the top register.
During the 1950s, Mr. Winfield and the Harptones performed at the Apollo Theater and at shows hosted by influential disc jockeys Alan Freed (at Brooklyn Paramount) and Murray the K (at Palisades Amusement Park in New York). Jersey). They were seen in the 1956 music review film “Rockin ‘the Blues”.
Among the band’s best-known songs were “A Sunday Kind of Love”, “Since I Fell for You” and “My Memories of You”.
“Singing the songs for me is fresh every time,” Mr. Winfield told critic David Hinckley in a 1985 interview with The Daily News. “It’s the way people react. All of a sudden, I forget my age. I lose all meaning except the song. I go back to the first time we recorded, when we had no idea what was going to happen.
Robert Palmer, the New York Times’ chief pop music critic, wrote in 1982 that Mr. Winfield’s voice had “a pristine tone and an insinuating manner with a phrase.” And in a 2019 article on the Medium website, Mr. Hinckley wrote, “Willie Winfield is to rhythm and blues vocal group harmony music what Jackie Robinson and Mariano Rivera were to New York baseball. At the top of the list. It’s not even a discussion.
But despite Mr. Winfield’s memorable vocals, the exquisite harmonies of the Harptones, and the jazz-inspired arrangements of their pianist Raoul Cita, they never achieved the same level of commercial success as contemporaries like the Drifters, Cadillacs and the Flamingos.
Willie Lee Elijah Winfield was born August 24, 1929 in Surry, Virginia. His father, also named Willie, was a merchant seaman. His mother, Christine (Cooke) Winfield, was a housewife.
Mr. Winfield sang in a church group in Norfolk and with his brothers Clyde and Jimmy. After moving to New York City in 1950, he and his brothers sang on street corners with two other men and practiced under the Manhattan Bridge.
In 1953, some members of another doo-wop group, the Skylarks, merged with some of the Winfield Brothers group, forming a new group, which they initially called the Harps and, shortly thereafter, the Harptons. In addition to Mr. Winfield and Mr. Cita, the squad was made up of William Galloway, Billy Brown, Nicky Clark and William Dempsey. Mr. Dempsey is the only member of the original group still alive.
The Harptones “demand consideration in any serious discussion of the truly immortal acts of the doo-wop era,” Jason Ankeny wrote on the AllMusic website. But success proved elusive.
Charlie Horner, who runs the Classic Urban Harmony website, said in an interview that the Harptones were popular in New York and other northeastern cities, as well as Chicago, but their local hits didn’t match up with no national success.
However, he said, if Billboard’s rhythm and blues charts had a Top 100 (instead of a Top 10 or 20) during the Harptones’ most productive years, in the mid-1950s, they could have have up to 10 hits. Their only hit on the charts, “What Will I Tell My Heart,” peaked at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1961.
The fact that the Harptones are recording for a succession of small, limited release labels does not help their cause.
“At one point we decided to try to promote our own records,” Mr. Winfield said in the Daily News interview, which Mr. Hinckley repurposed last week on the Medium website. “It was like giving the DJ $ 75 to play the record. Our producers should have taken care of it.
In the mid-1960s, Mr. Winfield began delivering prayer cards to funeral homes; he retired in 1995. He continued to perform part-time with versions of the Harptones, most notably as backing vocalists on “René and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War”, a tender song on the album “Hearts and Bones ”by Paul Simon. (1983) which is reminiscent of the doo-wop music that Mr. Simon grew up listening to.
In addition to his daughter Tina, Mr. Winfield is survived by another daughter, Stephanie Winfield; his sons, Vincent, Timothy and DeWayne; two sisters, Serita Alexander and Goldie Bronson; two brothers, Clyde and Abraham; 44 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. His wife, Alice (Battle) Winfield, died in 2011.
During Mr. Winfield’s last performance, on a doo-wop weekend in April 2019 at Half Hollow Hills East High School in Dix Hills, NY, he ended his career with another signature ballad, “Life is just a dream “.
He sat on a stool until the end of the song, and after the band sang “Do you want to join in” he stood up, leaning on his cane, and finished the line and the song in its familiar tenor – “my life … my love?” This is my dream.
And he hit the high notes.
#Willie #Winfield #AngelicVoiced #DooWop #Singer #Dead
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.